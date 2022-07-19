Best Five 50 Inches TV: Unbelievable Experience With Unbeatable Range

Ads

When we think about buying a television for our family then we need to put our eyes on different angles with many different perspectives. When it comes to family, we always look for the BEST which could work for a long time but should be affordable as well at the same time. We have the best five Smart UHD Television brands with an affordable range for all families who are looking for premium yet affordable TV devices.

Check out the best 50 Inches smart and Ultra HD TV that you should look at:-

Westinghouse 50 Inches – Rs 27,999/-

While talking about the most affordable and best-to-buy Television, Westinghouse TV comes on top of the list. Westinghouse 50-inch UHD/4K TVs which are priced at Rs 27,999 supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which are on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. With an aim of providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both the models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies. Smart TVs are powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv with a single touch of the remote.

Going by the features and specifications, customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience with 50-inch TVs having 500 nits of brightness, bezel-less design, 4K resolution, Google Assistant, IPS panel, dual-band wi-fi, 6000+ apps & games available, sleek design with alloy stands. This television is exclusively available on Amazon.

Scape 50 Inches – Rs 35,000/-

SCAPE is one of India’s fastest-growing Bangalore-based Smart TV startups that provides high-end premium quality TV sets to Indian customers. The company is manufacturing the units in India and offering aesthetically pleasing features at an affordable range. As Scape TV’s state of art displays, Smart TV offers a frameless screen with 4K Ready Resolution and the list includes the hero model the UHD 50-inch UHD 4K Smart LED TV, which is available at Rs 35,000/- and has 2500 PMPO (BOX SPEAKER) with surrounding DOLBY with AMP chip, Android version of 11. This range ensures 2 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM with an IPS panel with a 4K HDR Processor. They have inbuilt wifi of 2.4GHz, 2 USB, 2 HDMI, and 1 EARPHONE OUTPUT. Scape TV provides many Supported apps like Netflix, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Lattu Kids, Eros Now, YouTube, Hungama Play, Disney+ Hotstar and many more.

Scape is accessible in 9 states and through 500+ retailers, with manufacturing units in Bangalore and Faridabad.

MI 50 Inches – Rs 29,999/-

The Mi TV is coming into the market with 4X features in a 50-inch 4K UHD display with HDR 10 support. It features the company’s Vivid Picture Engine that delivers excellent colour accuracy and vibrancy. It is powered by a quad-core Amlogic Cortex A53 processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It features an audio output of 20W with Dolby Audio support. It features three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It runs on Android 9.0 and comes with PatchWall 3.0, allowing users to download different apps and games. MI 50 inches is available on different online shopping sites like Amazon and Corma.

OnePlus 50 Inches – Rs 40,990/-

It is the one of best to buy a television. The OnePlus 125.7 cm is a fantastic, top-notch designed 50-inches TV. With extreme colour accuracy and a wider range of tones, you can unlock stunning picture quality every time you press play. Your OnePlus TV can display over one billion brilliant colours thanks to its 10-bit colour depth. The bezel-less display on the OnePlus TV also allows for immersive viewing, with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 95.7 per cent 3. Moreover, the elegant design and durable metal stand4 of this OnePlus TV blend seamlessly into any environment, ensuring that your TV looks good even when turned off. Finally, controlling your entertainment is a breeze with OnePlus Connect 2.0. With a quick tap on your smartphone, you can change the app, transfer files, etc. This television is easily available on Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon etc.

LG 50 Inches – Rs 43,990/-

Let’s give a look at the LG 127cm an It has a slim design and a 4K Ultra HD LED display. The Samsung SMART TV has a Quad-Core Processor, making it three times faster than a traditional TV, allowing for smoother multitasking, faster web browsing, and faster boot-up. Some of its features include 4K WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, and built-in Google Assistant and Alexa. Furthermore, AI Sound Sound is a sound that every genre deserves. Furthermore, AI Sound Sound is a sound that every genre deserves. Finally, it includes WebOS Smart TV, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit | Unlimited OTT App Support, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5, Voot, Google Play Movies & TV, YuppTV, Youtube, and Eros Now. We can purchase this television from Croma and Amazon