PayPal is one of the most popular payment methods in German real money casinos: 100% reputable, convenient deposits and withdrawals and instant transactions. Many PayPal casinos are also convinced with attractive bonus offers and top software such as Novoline or Merkur. I have tested the best online casinos with PayPal and share my experiences with you here.

Best online casinos with PayPal 2021

Casino Club Welcome Bonus Free Spins 888slots up to 200 € – 22bet Casino 100% up to 300 € – N1 Casino 450 €+100 free spins 50 SlotWolf Casino up to 550 € 20 Zet Casino 100% up to 500 € 200 FEZbet Casino 100% up to 500 € 200

The casinos in this PayPal casino list are not only convincing because they have excellent payment services in-store. The bonus promotions and bonus terms are also extremely fair.

They are all safe and reputable because the payment provider takes a very close look at the casinos before cooperating with them. So you don’t have to worry about anything here.

In order to select the best PayPal casinos in Germany, 200+ hours have gone into research and testing. Only if a provider has convinced in the long term and in various areas, you will find it on our table. Which criteria play a special role, I’ll tell you later.

Important news about PayPal casinos

Since October 15, 2019, PayPal checks the cooperation with online casinos. This means: Currently, you can not deposit with PayPal in any reputable casino! PayPal welcome offers or other bonus offers with the payment service are also suspended for the time being.

However, some providers still have PayPal in the sports betting segment – only the casino division must now do without PayPal.

However, this does not change anything about the seriousness of the previous PayPal casinos, because they still have a Schleswig-Holstein license (or at least an EU license).

So if you want to play in the best casinos, you should bet on the Schleswig-Holstein license and strong PayPal alternatives. Because then you are safe, play for the biggest winnings and use the best comfort for yourself!

Online Casino PayPal: Possible again from summer 2021?

In the summer, the new German State Treaty on Gambling will come into force. This regulates online gambling in Germany and ensures maximum security and transparency with strict guidelines.

This means that there could also be online casinos with PayPal deposits again. We are curious and keep you up to date!

Best casino without PayPal

Until PayPal is available again as a payment method in online casinos, you will find the best alternatives with us. The winner in our test is clear: 22bet Casino takes first place.

For your first deposit, you get here a 100% bonus of up to 300€. Fair bonus conditions, a strong game selection, and excellent bonus promotions distinguish 22bet as the best casino without PayPal.

Advantages in an online casino with PayPal

PayPal casinos are unbeatable especially in terms of deposit and withdrawal speed.

In addition, absolute seriousness speaks for the service. Initially started as a means of payment for eBay, PayPal has quickly established itself as THE payment system online par excellence.

In addition, the acceptance of PayPal as a payment method was accompanied by the fact that the casinos could show a license from Schleswig-Holstein – a double proof of security and seriousness!

Thanks to PayPal, you can easily keep track of your transactions – because they are neatly listed in an account overview.

Why use PayPal in online casinos?

The advantages of PayPal speak for themselves. Here again briefly and succinctly why you should choose PayPal as a payment method in an online casino:

100% secure and reputable PayPal casinos have a Schleswig-Holstein license.

Transactions in real-time for both deposit and withdrawal usable simple overview

About transactions, thanks to account history free of charge also mobile extremely user-friendly

Open PayPal account – step-by-step instructions

To use PayPal as a deposit in a casino, you need a corresponding account. How to open this quickly and easily, I’ll show you now:

Access the PayPal website and click on “Register”. Select “Private” as the account type. Enter all required data. Agree to the terms and conditions and complete the registration. Your PayPal account is ready to use!

PayPal company background

PayPal was created in 2000 from the merger of two financial start-ups Confinity and X.com, the latter founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In 2002, the company was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion after PayPal became the auction platform’s most popular payment method. In Germany, PayPal established itself in 2004 and also enjoyed great popularity here.

In 2015, eBay and PayPal were split into two separate and independent companies. Until 2019, a licensed online casino could also offer PayPal as a payment option – since then, the company has ruled out cooperation for the time being.

The company employs over 23,000 people worldwide and generated a net profit of just under $4.2 billion in 2020.

Evaluation criteria for our best list

Why did the PayPal casinos make it into our best list? In order to ensure the most objective assessment possible, there are set criteria that we use to test an arcade. In the following, we briefly present these so that you can get a better picture.

Free spins in PayPal casino alternatives

Most of the former PayPal casinos still offer free spins as a bonus. The important thing with free spins is that you look closely at when the casino pays them out to you.

Of course, the most popular are free spins without a deposit. However, the free spins are then often worth very little and are linked to high turnover requirements.

Therefore, I always prefer casinos with free spins for the first deposit, if the minimum deposit is between 10€ and 20€.

Of course, it becomes brilliant when a casino can offer both: Free spins without deposit to get to know and then add a deposit bonus AND free spins in the welcome package. With this ingenious welcome bonus, N1 Casino is waiting for you.

Security and seriousness

We have already mentioned that an online casino with a PayPal deposit is always linked to a Schleswig-Holstein license. This means that the gaming halls meet the highest security standards. In most cases, this is joined by another EU license. Data, player and youth protection are thus guaranteed.

Should PayPal be found in German casinos again this year, the corresponding casinos would be equipped with a German gambling license. This will have the highest guidelines and specifications of all concessions.

By the way, even if an online casino no longer offers PayPal but had it in its program in the past, it still has a license from Schleswig-Holstein!

Game selection in PayPal casinos

Due to the focus on PayPal, usually, the game selection is also really top class. Even if there are no more PayPal casinos, the range of games in former PayPal casinos has not changed.

The game selection, therefore, remains unaffected – whether with or without PayPal as a payment service. Accordingly, you will still find them, and thus of course games like Starburst or Book of Dead are ready. We must not forget that the huge slot machine selection is one of THE big advantages over a gaming house. Slots, table games, live casino – you can find all that in an online casino.

In our test, we also pay attention to diversity here – industry giants like Novoline, Merkur, NetEnt, or Microgaming should be there in any case. But the addition of smaller manufacturers also provides plus points, because this keeps the range of games innovative and exciting.

Live Casinos

Of course, you could also play in live casinos with PayPal, since they are part of the big brands like Evolution Gaming and Net Entertainment.

Why live casinos are more popular today than ever, shows a study by Statista from 2017. Over clear that it is almost 70% of live casino players to win, still 14% still called sociability as a reason.

The second most important reason is the excitement of playing against live dealers and other real people. And that’s where the quick infusion of money via PayPal was naturally a popular choice.

For a casino to make it into our best list, the live casino must convince with speed and user-friendliness. In addition, there should be a good selection of tables – even from more than one software manufacturer. We have a selection of the best live casinos for you.

Mobile PayPal Casino Apps

When it comes to mobile gaming, it is not only important whether the casino is accessed via a native iOS or Android app or via web app, but also how good the selection of payment providers is.

Of course, it doesn’t make much sense to make a cumbersome deposit via credit card on a mobile device. It is better to choose a provider with a PayPal casino app. Since PayPal is no longer included, it is worth taking a look at the alternatives.

With MuchBetter and Apple Pay, there are two excellent payment options that work wonderfully well on the move. Simply install and deposit with the electronic wallet in a matter of seconds.

It is also important that the gaming offer is just as good on mobile as it is in the desktop version. Some providers have a much smaller selection here – this is deducted from our rating. It goes without saying that the mobile application must be super fast and intuitive.