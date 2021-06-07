It doesn’t take a lot of money or time to improve your foreign language skills, you just need to have a smartphone and a desire to learn. According to ComboApp, a higher ed marketing agency, there are more than 500,000 educational apps currently available on the App Store and Google Play.

Here are some apps that will help make the process of learning a foreign language as efficient and exciting as possible. Of course, mobile software can hardly replace a foreign language tutor, but if you want to study it alone or just to improve your language skills, they will definitely come in handy.

Encore!!! One of the best ways to learn a new language is to travel to the country where your target language is spoken. But what if you do not have time or money for such a trip. Then this app for learning languages will help you with the immersion into the target language while you live your normal life in the place where you always lived. You can go for a walk, do the cleaning at home, drive the car, and do other stuff while keeping on studying. What is also great about the app is that you have to pay only once per language. You get all content at once and can use it even offline.

Rosetta Stone. This app uses a combination of text, images, and sound: so grammar and words are memorized intuitively, more senses are involved. Over time, the tasks become more complicated. Rosetta Stone provides many opportunities for speaking. Each lesson is divided into four sections: basic exercises, pronunciation, vocabulary, and grammar. You can always see the time which is required for completing the task. It is very convenient for people who are very busy and appreciate every free minute because you can easily plan your schedule. The application is mostly paid. There are free sections, but they were probably created to get acquainted with the program, rather than learn the language.

Memrise. Its learning tools are based on short videos of native speakers who say different words and phrases to help you capture tone, pronunciation, and rhythm. It then gives you a written translation of the spoken words and keeps repeating them so you can hear them in a new language while reading on your own. This app will work out for those who already have some skills in the target language. The application will remind you of itself at the appropriate time so that you don’t forget what you’ve learned. You will get points for the right answers, which will help you work toward your goal every day and track your progress on the general leaderboard with other users.

Duolingo. Duolingo consists of written assignments, short dictations, and conversational exercises. If you have no one to train your speech with, this is a good way. If you already know a language at a certain level, you can take the test. After that, the program will begin your training with more complex material. Duolingo uses statistical analysis for training. The system remembers which issues caused difficulties for users and which mistakes they make. It then organizes this data and forms individual lessons. For example, if you had difficulties with the consequence of tenses, the program will periodically remind you about this topic. You earn points for the right answers, slowly but surely moving towards success. You can learn a foreign language using your mobile device, or just a web version, which is very convenient. On the web version, there are even more features and material.