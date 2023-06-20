Best earbuds for the monsoon season under Rs.5,000

As we get monsoon ready with umbrellas and ponchos, it is important to have waterproof gadgets when heading out into the rain. As for the unstoppable fitness freaks, a sturdy and waterproof pair of TWS earbuds is a must.

We’ve curated a list of the top five affordable yet splash-proof earbuds that are perfect for the monsoon season. Say goodbye to worries about water damage and immerse into your favorite tunes and the earthy smell of monsoon with these new-age earbuds.

1. boAt Airdopes 441 Pro

The boAt Airdopes 441 Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds are an excellent purchase, offering exceptional features at an affordable price of Rs.2,999. They are specifically designed to withstand the challenges making them perfect for outdoor activities during rainy days. With a playback time of up to 150 hours, one can enjoy extended usage without frequent recharging. The earbuds deliver a signature sound experience, providing an immersive audio quality. The IWP technology ensures instant pairing with your device, saving you time and effort. With an IPX7 rating, these earbuds are water-resistant, making them ideal for use during the monsoon season. The Type-C interface allows for convenient and fast charging, making them the reliable and feature-packed earbuds at a budget friendly price. Grab yours now from Amazon.

2. oraimo FreePods 4

One of the most innovative and affordable TWS in the market, the all-new oraimo FreePods 4 are equipped with the latest ANC technology which can reduce up to 30dB of noise and give crystal-clear calls listening experience in busy environments. FreePods 4 allow users to customize their taste in music by choosing from 5 EQ modes with the all-new oraimo Sound app and can also help with finding the earbuds in case they are lost with Find My Device feature. Designed for those who prefer quality sound without compromising on comfort the premium earbuds come with smart touch controls with highly sensitive sensors.

FreePods 4 are IPX5 splashproof and have sweat protection that prevents moisture damage and comes with antibacterial ear tips, making them a perfect companion for intense workouts and running sessions in the rain. Equipped with low-latency gaming mode, FreePods 4 boast an impressive battery life of up to 35.5 hours of music listening. Loaded with premium features, FreePods 4 have been thoughtfully priced at INR 1,999 and is exclusively available on Flipkart. Grab them here!

3. Realme Buds Air 3

A fantastic purchase, offering exceptional features at a price of Rs.3,999. With active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, you can enjoy immersive and uninterrupted music without any distractions. The fast charging feature ensures quick charging on the go, so you never have to worry about running out of battery. The true wireless design provides convenience and freedom of movement. Designed to withstand the challenges of the monsoon season, making them perfect for outdoor activities during rainy days. The product is available on Flipkart, making it easily accessible for purchase.

4. JBL Endurance Race

JBL got your back for earbuds offering high-quality audio without breaking the bank. Priced at Rs. 4,698 these earbuds provide excellent value for money. Whether you’re going for a jog or hitting the gym, these earbuds are perfect for active individuals due to their secure fit, enhanced by the Twistlock design and an IP67 water and dustproof rating, ensuring durability and longevity. With a remarkable battery life of up to 30 hours, you can enjoy uninterrupted music throughout the day. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls, adding convenience to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a reliable and affordable audio companion, the JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earbuds are an excellent choice. Grab yours now from Amazon.

5. OnePlus Buds Z2

Push your budget just a little bit to Rs. 4,970 to grab the OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds. With the best qualities of OnePlus and active noise cancellation, you can enjoy your music without any external disturbances. Additionally, the 10-minute flash charge feature allows for quick charging on the go, ensuring you never run out of battery. The earbuds offer an impressive battery life of up to 38 hours, providing extended usage without frequent recharging. Equipped with a built-in microphone, you can conveniently make hands-free calls. Tempted? Purchase your new buds now from Amazon.