Best cloud hosting providers

Cloud web hosting is a new technology service in the web hosting industry. Cloud hosting has the best scalability and flexibility in comparison with the other types of web hosting solutions. It uses a network of servers to store the website data making it more secure and stable. It comes with a long list of advantages which is why it is so popular. Many web hosting providers now offer cloud web hosting, and the best ones will be mentioned in the article below.

HostGator

HostGator is the biggest hosting provider in the world, with over 10 million domains. They offer shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and managed WordPress hosting. HostGator has guaranteed uptime of 99.99% and a fast average loading speed of only 1.03 seconds.

HostGator offers three shared hosting plan options to choose from, starting from $2.75 per month to $89.98 per month, with a 45-day money-back guarantee. HostGator has a free SSL certificate, SiteLock, and Spam Assassin. The interface is very user-friendly and packed with features to help set up your website. Hostgator has a wide selection of customizable templates with a drag-and-drop feature and a cPanel control panel with free one-click applications and add-ons. They offer 24/7 customer support via phone, email, live chat, and a knowledge base with an instant response time.

Liquid Web

Another huge company in the web hosting industry is Liquid Web. It is, however, a somewhat more expensive solution and is ineligible for projects with tight budgets. This company’s hosting plans include fantastic features, including DDoS and CDN protection, cutting-edge security solutions, and an included firewall. They have an amazing selection of hosting plans suited for different business sizes and types, top-notch hardware, and high uptime. The absence of a shared plan and the expensive price structure are the only items on the short list of disadvantages.

IONOS

IONOS is one of the largest hosting providers in Europe, with eight million customers. It offers cloud hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, domain registration, and many other related web hosting services. The pricing plans for IONOS start from $1 per month and go up to $18 per month with a free one-month guarantee. It has a 99.9% uptime guarantee and an average speed of 731ms. Their interface is easy to use with their custom backend. IONOS has 24/7

customer support via phone, email, knowledge base, and even a personal consultant. They have a free GeoTrust Dedicated SSL Certificate and a Wildcard SSL certificate.

SiteGround

SiteGround is a popular web hosting platform that powers over 2 million websites worldwide.

It offers shared hosting, WordPress hosting, cloud hosting, and dedicated hosting. SiteGround plans start at $3.99 per month and go to $10.69 per month. Their plans include free domains, automatic backups, and free website migration. They have a 99.9% uptime guarantee and an average loading speed of 2.02s. SiteGroud security features include hardware firewall filtering, local software firewall, IDS/IPS systems, ModSecurity, and a free SSL certificate. They offer support 24/7 via phone, chat, and tickets.

Scala Hosting

Another reputable hosting company that provides high-quality cloud web hosting services is Scala Hosting. Skala hosting has been in the industry for more than 13 years and powers more than 700,000 websites worldwide. The data centers for Scala Hosting are located in the USA and in Europe. They have notable performance and speed. The average server load time is 528 milliseconds, and the uptime rate is high at 99.9%. They have excellent security features and great customer support. Their interface is pretty straightforward and easy to use, even for beginners.

Conclusion

There are many hosting providers available on the market. This article has the purpose of making your search time shorter. If you are considering getting cloud hosting, take a closer look at these providers.