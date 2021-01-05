Millions of fans across the globe love the sport of cricket. The craze of cricket is such that most fans leave their work and rush to their homes to watch the game. But sometimes it is impossible to take leave from our work and watch the game. While we are in the office or are attending a marriage ceremony, or traveling, we want to stay updated about the latest cricket scores, news, and updates. Earlier, we had to call a friend or search for a TV set nearby to know about the scores and cricket updates. However, thanks to several mobile applications and websites, accessing cricket scores and watching live streaming of cricket games has become easy. Through these applications, we can get to know about the match details on the go.

There are several mobile applications and websites that keep cricket lovers updated with the latest cricket scores. Cricket fans can download these mobile applications on Android cell phones, iPhones or on tablets, etc. There are dedicated cricket apps that focus only on cricket. Plus, there are apps of popular sports channels that provide live reports to attract more users. Also, various websites offer live streaming of cricket matches on the PC. So there is no scarcity of cricket apps and websites on the internet. That makes cricket fans spoilt for choice. If you too want to know which is the best cricket app and website for live cricket score and streaming for Windows, Android, and iOS, then you are at the right place as we walk you through the best cricket apps and sites.

ET20slam

ET20slam is a clutter-free and fast website that provides instant updates on cricket scores. It is one of the most popular cricket portals globally. The site covers cricket action from across the globe. Hence, you can visit the site to get updates on local as well as international cricket tournaments. The website also gives vital details regarding schedules, match timings, team combinations, and injury updates. So, if you are a cricket fan, ET20slam is your one-stop solution for all cricket news and action. The user-friendly interface is a striking feature of this website as it makes the portal easy to use and navigate. Plus, there are dedicated sections for various tournaments. Thus, you can get all information about a specific tournament in one place. From the points table to the remaining fixtures, the website provides all the necessary information. ET20slam provides ball by ball cricket updates and scores so that fans don’t miss out on any cricket action. The detailed scorecards are easy to access and are full of relevant information.

ESPNCricinfo

ESPN has a dedicated cricket portal known as ESPN Cricinfo. This portal is specifically designed for cricket fans who want quick updates, a more detailed analysis of the matches, and want to know about the things that happen backstage. Cricinfo provides extensive coverage of international and domestic tournaments and covers aspects like stats, match scores, and schedules. The website has a comprehensive section covering statistics. The ‘Statsguru’ feature helps cricket fans to dive deep into the world of statistics. The player bios section is vast, and it covers current as well as past players. Cricinfo’s pool of quality writers narrates the stories behind the game crisply and engagingly.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is a famous stop for cricket fans to enjoy live cricket action. The Disney+ Hotstar app streams live cricket games so that fans can stay connected with the game on the go. Disney+ Hotstar also has a good collection of match highlights and key moments from the match. This section enables cricket fans to relive the action if they have missed it due to other engagements. They have two subscription models: Premium and VIP. You can enjoy live streaming cricket on their website or app, both Android and iOS.

Willow TV

For cricket fans in the USA and Canada, Willow TV is the best place to enjoy live cricket games. The website streams live matches between international teams and cover big tournaments like the Big Bash, IPL, and the Caribbean Premier League. Fans can also access plenty of recorded games to remember the previous minutes. Willow TV showcases elite cricket related shows for fans who like cricket analysis and want to know more details about the matches.

SonyLiv

SonyLiv is a famous cricket streaming site, mainly focused on Asian countries and its user base. It already had plenty of content on sports on TV broadcasting. Earlier, they operated with multiple channels focusing only on sports. Recently, they combined all that under one domain to make it easier for fans to access.

Sony has broadcasting rights to several high-profile cricket tournaments. Hence, SonyLiv has become a favorite among cricket fans to watch live streaming.

You can experience 5 minutes of the free stream on the website or the SonyLiv app. And for full-fledged action, you will have to buy a premium plan.