Best 5 budget friendly tablets

With the world’s focus shifting to online mode, it’s essential to upgrade your current gadgets to handle the increased demand. Tablets are an excellent substitute for smartphones and laptops. When compared to a smartphone, budget tablets offer a robust content consumption experience, and the larger display makes it easy to view videos and play games. It meets all of your mobile computing demands on-the-go, making your life easier!

realme Pad Mini Blue (WIFI 3GB+32GB)

Price – INR 12,999

Make your long travel journeys or business trips an enjoyable one with the realme Pad mini Tablet that brings a plethora of features. This tablet is equipped with a long-lasting 6400 mAh battery and an 18 W Quick charging capability feature that allows you to remain glued to the device throughout the day. Moreover, it comes with a stunning 22.09 cm (8.7) LCD screen so that you can get vibrant visuals on the device. Through Wi-Fi and LTE connection, you can use your realme Pad Mini to stay in touch with the world. Wherever you are, you can choose a wireless network or 4G as needed to download files, watch movies online, or have video calls with friends.Furthermore, you can capture professional-grade photos using the 8 MP wide-angle rear camera and 5 front MP lens.

Samsung Galaxy tab A8 lite

Price – INR 17999

The 26.69cm (10.5″) wide display, complete with symmetric bezel measuring only 10.2mm, allows you to stay fully immersed in what’s on the screen. Explore, without compromise. From epic films to how-to contents for a hobby you love, Galaxy Tab A8 invites you to a broader world through a bigger, better view.

Joyfully aesthetic with a touch of cool, Galaxy Tab A8 is vibrant in its aura and youthful in its appearance. With a sleek metal body featuring an ultrathin profile of just 6.9mm, it delivers Samsung’s signature tablet design in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold highlighting its effortless charm.

Lenovo tab yoga smart tablet

Price – INR 19,999

Experience crisp and vibrant visuals from any angle with the 25.65cms (10.1) FHD IPS display. You’ll enjoy a great experience thanks to the Yoga Smart Tab’s innovative features like in-cell TDDI technologies that increase immersion and touch interactivity. You’ll also stay comfortable over the long haul: Yoga Smart Tab reduces the harmful blue light that causes eye strain. Your Yoga Smart Tab is comfortable to use, whether you’re lying down, sitting, reclining, or standing. Its signature multimode design comes with a built-in kickstand that lets you tilt, stand, hold, or hang your tablet.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD

Price – INR 10,999

The Panasonic Tab 8 HD has an 8-inch display giving it a compact form factor when compared to 10-inch tablets. The display has a 1280×800 pixel resolution and the tablet also comes with an 8MP rear camera along with a 5MP front camera. The tablet also has support for dual-nano SIM cards with both 4G capable slots. It has 32GB built-in storage expandable by an additional 256GB via a microSD card. The device also comes with a 5100mAh battery. It runs on Android 9 out of the box and also supports FM radio.

Acer one 10 tab

Price – INR 13,690.00

The Acer One 10 is a handy tablet that comes with a clean and simple design that would impress anyone who sees it. Powered by a powerful quad-core processor and a 4GB of RAM, this tablet is ideal for multitasking. It also comes equipped with an 8 MP primary camera and 5 MP front shooter that help you create memories by capturing amazing photographs. To further enhance the user’s experience, the gadget has a 10.1-inch (25.65-centimeter) touchscreen and runs the Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system, which allows you to swiftly load apps and games.