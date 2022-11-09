Best 5 all-rounder smartphones under Rs 8000

While the smartphone market is expanding with new launches in every segment, generally most of them are in the mid-range and premium categories. These days, smartphone brands are doing their best to create and provide the devices that look out for every specification and demand but not all of us want to shell out big bucks from our pocket while purchasing a smartphone. Many of us want to focus on the primary practical aspects of the phone to ensure it’s affordable yet great for everyday use, meaning a sharp focus on the camera, performance and even the looks of the phone while keeping affordability in mind. We have brought you a list of the best 5 affordable smartphones that offer the best features and specifications under affordable prices.

realme narzo 50i Prime – INR 7,999

One of the amazing budget phone options in the segment is realme narzo 50i Prime that comes with two unique colors- Mint Green and Dark Blue with stage light design. Flaunting a 6.65 inch full screen display, this phone comes with Unisoc Octa core processor for mighty performance. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides fast charging for all day long streaming experience. The phone has 8 MP AI camera, 8MP front camera with picturesque HDR mode to capture ultra smooth pictures. realme narzo 50i Prime is available in 2 colors-Mint Green and Dark Blue in two storage variants 3GB+32GB priced at INR 7,999 and 4GB+64GB priced at INR 8,999 on realme’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.

Xiaomi Redmi A1+ – INR 8,499

Another affordable option is Redmi A1+ that comes with luxurious leather finish design. Flaunting a 6.65 inch full screen display, this phone comes with MediaTek Helio A22 processor for an unstoppable streaming experience. A huge 5,000 mAh battery provides 30 hours of video playback and 31.5 hours of VoLTE calling. The phone has a dual camera specification with a 8 MP AI camera along with 5 MP front camera for beautiful snap. Redmi A1+ is available in 3 colors- Black, Light Blue and Light Green in two storage variants 2GB+32GB priced at INR 7,499 and 3GB+32GB priced at INR 8,499 on Redmi’s official website and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core – INR 7,999

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is a great budget option in the galaxy range that comes with exciting colors and designs and a 6.5″ HD + Infinity-V Display that lets your views to the fullest. The phone provides you an efficient performance with Octa-core Processor and 2GB RAM + 32GB internal memory. A massive 5,000 mAh battery won’t slow you down while you are enjoying your shows or movies. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core packs with 8MP rear camera and 5MP front allow you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available in 4 colors- Blue, Black, Awesome Mint and Copper in two storage variants: 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM priced at INR 7,999 on Samsung’s official website and Amazon.

moto e22s – INR 8999

The beautifully crafted moto e22s has a Premium Design in a pocket friendly range that has a 6.5 inches IPS LCD display with a fast 90 Hz refresh rate along with easy access to your phone with a side fingerprint sensor. The phone provides you an efficient performance with an Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. Work and play longer with a massive 5000mAh battery for over 2 days battery performance. moto e22s packs with 8MP rear camera and 5MP front allow you to capture stunning photos. This phone is available in colors- Arctic Blue and Eco Black in storage variant: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM priced at INR 8,999 on Motorola’s official website and Flipkart.

vivo Y01- INR 7,999

The Vivo Y01 is yet another affordable option for the ones that look for all rounder smartphones. With a 6.51″ HD+ Display, the phone provides you an efficient performance with Helio P35 Processor and 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM. A powerful 5,000 mAh battery lets you stream and enjoy without any worry. Vivo Y01 packs an 8MP Rear Camera with a 5MP Selfie Camera that allows you to create picturesque memories. This phone is available in 2 colors- Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue in a storage variant: 2GB RAM + 32GB Storage priced at INR 7,999 on Amazon.