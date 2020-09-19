There’s no denying that the future is in videos. Even experts suggest that video content on the web accounts for more than 80 percent of all internet traffic. No wonder, most marketers are now adding Facebook and YouTube channels to grow their organic traffic. Luckily, there are many video editing programs and tools out there that would fit your budget.

So, if you’re familiar with using video editing tools, it’s awesome! Though if not, need not worry, as there’s no shortage of tutorials and easy to use editing tools on the Internet. In this article, we’ll help you choose the right video editing software, so you, too, can churn out slick and engaging video content. Here’s our list of the top and budget-friendly video editing software.

Wondershare Filomora9 Video Editor

Wondershare Filmora9 video editor has become the go-to video editing tool for YouTubers, gamers, and media content creators because it offers hassle-free usage and comes loaded with powerful features. The latest Fimora9 video editor offers ease of use for video editors without any complex controls. It’s tailor-made for novice filmmakers featuring an easy-to-learn interface, combined with movie-like style effects, templates, and sound effects.

Filmora9 video editor lets you cut, edit, and merge 4K videos shot on your action cam or smartphone. Besides, the software also allows you to import and edit 4K videos, with no hassles whatsoever. The Instant Cutter Tool allows you to cut and merge large 4K videos quickly without quality loss.

Media Library Preview Window Toolbar Timeline panel

Additionally, Filmora9 creates proxy files which essentially optimize your PC’s workload. These proxy files load the video in lower resolution during editing; however, it renders the final export video with full resolution, be it 4K or Full HD. Now, this allows for smoother editing as users get the option to downgrade the quality of 4K videos to half, or even more. Finally, you can export videos in 4K Ultra High Definition Quality by heading over to ‘Settings’ in the Export Window. Users can adjust the resolution to 3840 x 2160 or 4096 x 2160. Besides, users also get the option to adjust the bit rate, as well as the frame rate.

Pricing : Starts at $7.99 monthly subscription, $39.99 annually, and $69.99 for a lifetime license

: Starts at $7.99 monthly subscription, $39.99 annually, and $69.99 for a lifetime license Compatibility: Windows, macOS

Apple iMovie

Apple iMovie is all about simplicity and elegance. It’s the best video editing software for novice filmmakers, with professional trailers and themes, numerous special effects, and an easy-to-learn interface. The software’s ten high fidelity filters are some of the best you can find, so whether you’re shooting on your iPhone or editing a clip on an iPad, you can use AirDrop to transfer the project over to your Mac quickly. Besides, many templates on offer make iMovie the go-to software for quick turnaround projects to give your production a little extra spice with almost little or no effort. Hence, if you’re looking for an easy way to put together some video clips and images into a watchable movie, Apple iMovie should be your go-to video editing tool. It’s also great for iPhone users to spice up videos and pictures shot with the handset.

Price: Free but only available to Mac users

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020

Adobe Premiere Elements 2020 is the best cross-platform video editing tool under $100 when it comes to ease-of-use and top-notch features. Even getting the hang of this software won’t take much time, thanks to Adobe Sensei AI technology, making it easier to perform edits. It lets you automatically create slideshows and collages from photos and videos, so you can churn out high-quality content even if you don’t have a lot of video editing experience. Its ‘Guided Edit’ feature is a fantastic tool for novice filmmakers, with support for 4K resolutions and stabilized video.

Price : $99.99+ tax for a full license

: $99.99+ tax for a full license Compatibility: macOS, Windows

CyberLink PowerDirector Ultimate

CyberLink PowerDirector is one of the best video editing software for Windows. It comes loaded with advanced video editing features, combined with a pretty straightforward, easy-to-use interface. Just run through some tutorials by heading over to the product page, and you’re good to go. Besides, the software is also compatible with numerous plugins and video effect packs that enhance its video editing capabilities. PowerDirector is also regarded as one of the fastest video editing software around in terms of rendering. It also supports 4K and happens to be one of the first software to support 360-degree virtual reality footage.

Pricing : One-time payment of $129.99

: One-time payment of $129.99 Compatibility: Windows

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is an excellent editing tool for beginners on the Windows platform. This video editing software is not only powerful but also an easy-to-learn app for anyone who wants to make simple videos quickly, without having to fuss around with sophisticated controls. Its simple and user-friendly interface offers a wide variety of tools, such as 4K support, 360-degree video editing, multi-cam support, over 2,000 effects, enhanced lens-correction tools, and 3D text editing. It comes equipped with all the tools offered by other top-of-the-line products such as 360-degree VR and 4k support. Moreover, Corel VideoStudio Ultimate is the first consumer video editing software to provide motion tracking.

Pricing : 30 days free trial, and a one-time payment of $51.99

: 30 days free trial, and a one-time payment of $51.99 Compatibility: Windows

Conclusion

For our most needs, we find Wondershare Filmora9 the go-to video editing software. It fits perfectly with all our needs that we want in a light video editor. It doesn’t need heavy resources to run and comes with all the required editing features.