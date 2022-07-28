Best 43″ bezel-less LED TV

Ads

In this world with a growing space scarcity, technology is headed towards minimalism. Much like today’s smartphones and laptops, televisions too are innovating with cutting-edge bezel-less displays to offer a mesmerizing viewing experience. Today, most brands that offer bezel-less TVs ensure that they compliment the captivating visuals with other top of the line specifications as well. And if you, like most of us, are also searching for the best 43-inch-LED TVs in India that bring you the aforementioned features and at the same time are also light on your pocket, we have you covered. We have prepared a rundown of the first-class 43-inch Smart TVs that offer a clear visual experience, a bezel-less display design, and good performance at a reasonable cost

realme Smart TV X Full HD

INR- 21,999

The realme smart TV x 43 inches comes with a bezel-less ultra-bright full HD display that enhances the user viewing experience. With bezels as thin as 5.76mm, this television becomes the immersive smart cinema viewing device that your living room needs. It comes with Chroma Boost Picture Engine that uses an advanced algorithm to enhance the overall picture quality and improve the colour and contrast to deliver stunning visuals. There is a powerful Media-Tek processor with its built-in ARM Cortex A55 CPU. The 1GB+8GB combination gives you a super smooth experience. Inside the realme TV X, are two pairs of symmetrical speakers, each comprising one full-range speaker and one tweeter. The realme Smart TV X supports Bluetooth 5.0 and 5GHz Wi-Fi, which lets users experience the new generation of wireless networks with much higher speeds. The device is available on Flipkart, Croma and the official realme website.

Infinix X1 TV 43 inch

INR 23,999

The Infinix X1 TV series features slim bezels and provides a higher screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Its nano bezels make it almost impossible to notice them when the TV is turned on.The 43-inch Smart TV comes with Dolby audio and uses an in-built Box 24W speaker, and it offers a superior sound experience with a higher bass effect. The Infinix X1 reduces harmful blue rays, which can cause long-term damage to your eyes. It runs on a powerful MediaTek quad-core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM. It also comes with Google Assistant and a built-in Chromecast for better connectivity to video apps.. The Infinix X1 TV 43-inch is available on the official website, Flipkart, and in offline stores near you. The device is available on Flipkart and the official Infinix website.

Xiaomi TV 5A 43

INR- 25,999

The Xiaomi TV 5A comes with a premium metal bezel-less design that gives a full screen viewing experience encased in a stylish metal frame. It offers lifelike pictures on a Full HD Display with a deeper, richer colour gamut capable of displaying over 16 million colors. Pictures come alive with their proprietary picture engine, which tunes color, contrast, and depth to precision with every visual, as the 60 Hz refresh rate works really well. 1.5 Gb of RAM and 8 Gb of storage is a good combination for a hassle-free experience. The sound system is supported by 24W speakers with Dolby sound. It has Dual Band Wi-Fi (MIMO) and Bluetooth Version 5.0. The device is available on Flipkart and the official Xiaomi website.

OnePlus TV Y Series Y1S Edge

INR 25,999

It is a budget-segment device with elegant display design and narrow bezels. The metallic coating on the bottom bezel delivers a shimmering glow for an inspired look and offers a compelling cinematic experience. The Oneplus Y1s Edge is a smart LED TV powered by a Gamma engine with a 64-bit processor that enhances the performance by 30%. Powerful speakers deliver up to 24W of razor-sharp, high-definition audio that moves you. From movies to sports, powerful and atmospheric sound takes your viewing to new heights. Boosted by Dolby Audio, every scene surrounds you with an ocean of sound that is crystal clear. The device is available on Flipkart, Amazon and the official OnePlus website.