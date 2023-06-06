Bespoke Life 2023: Samsung’s Vision for a Sustainable, Connected and Stylish Life

Just like how we are always on the move, the lifestyles and the values of consumers are also constantly changing.

With growing demand for smart homes and a sustainable future, consumers have shown that they no longer see functionality alone as the main priority when considering their appliance needs. Now, how an appliance makes life more sustainable, connected and stylish is just as important.

Across the electronics industry, companies are exploring more fulfilling customer experiences on these terms. Among them, Samsung is uniquely positioned to provide it. Thanks to our wide array of products from smartphones and TVs to household appliances brought together under our exclusive SmartThings connectivity platform, Samsung can provide an experience of the home that is not just innovative but also truly holistic.

This year, through Sustainable, Connected and Stylish Life, we are taking the foundation of Bespoke in the home and elevating it further, making eco-consciousness more intrinsic, harmonizing our diverse services and offering greater freedom in visual expression than ever.

Now, living a Bespoke Life allows you to create a home that not only caters to your unique needs but your values as well, empowering you to enjoy a more sustainable, connected and stylish life. This is the vision of Bespoke that I am excited to share with you today.

Sustainable Life — Make Sustainable Life Easy

How we live involves how we affect our environment. As more people pursue greener lifestyles and values and the importance of energy saving increases, there is a growing interest in how to realize sustainability in our daily lives. To make this possible, sustainability is more central to Bespoke than ever in 2023 with the vision to provide the most energy-efficient products and solutions.

The technologies we are showcasing at Bespoke Life 2023 are built on the idea that the simplest but most important step is making a change to how things work in everyday life. As well as reducing carbon emissions across the entire lifecycle of our products, SmartThings’ AI Energy Mode, can save energy up to 70% in various product categories, soon to be available in 65 countries this year. To help reduce microplastics — which have become a major contributor to marine pollution — we built upon our “Easy for Everyone” concept to develop the Less Microfiber Cycle and Less Microfiber Filter in collaboration with Patagonia.

Connected Life — Simplify Connected Life

With social distancing coming to an end, we are all getting back to normal life. Three years of restrictions, however, have reminded us all of the value of connection. In our fast-changing world, the era of hyper-connectivity has truly arrived.

With nearly 270 million people around the world using SmartThings to make household life easier and simpler, hyper-connectivity is made possible by appliances that work together to provide a unified customer experience in the home. Last year, we launched SmartThings Home with six services, and this year we announced a whole new world of connectivity under the theme of “Bringing Calm to Our Connected World.”

100% of our new Bespoke products support Wi-Fi connectivity. With these appliances that automatically adjust to more than twenty pre-set actions based on users’ daily routines, as well as enhanced security, we want to ensure that the Bespoke experience is seamless and adaptable to changes in users’ lives.

Stylish Life — Create Stylish Life

A more expressive, customizable home and a focus on choice has always been core to Bespoke, creating a stylish life by allowing individuals to customize their surroundings and belongings to reflect their unique tastes and preferences. Since its launch, over 3 million Bespoke refrigerators have been sold worldwide, which really shows how much people have been waiting for appliance to change.

To make our Bespoke products more personal, adaptable and long-lasting, Bespoke Life features easily changeable panel colors and textures for appliances, to keep pace with customers’ changing lifestyles and tastes without the need for full replacement.

Also, we are always pursuing collaborations that show just how creative and stylish interior design can be. Our new, limited-edition Bespoke refrigerator panels, designed in partnership with Italian creative studio TOILETPAPER, are an excellent example of the breadth of Bespoke style, finding new, unexpected ways to make daily life vibrant and engaging.

With demand for deeper personalization growing all the time, we want to empower individuals to personalize their homes through appliances that harmonize with everything else in the living space, and we will continue to launch collaborations with new artists.

On June 7 at Bespoke Life 2023, we’ll announce more details about our expanding vision. Through Sustainable, Connected and Stylish Life, Bespoke Life is adding more convenience and value to every task and routine. We can’t wait to show you how Bespoke weaves these values into the things you do every day.