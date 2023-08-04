BenQ Debuts New LH820ST Laser Projector Built For Small to Medium Golf Simulation Rooms

BenQ, an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, continues its commitment to delivering the most realistic, user-friendly golfing experience for the growing at-home and commercial golf simulation market with the new LH820ST laser projector. Available for $1,899 MSRP, the full-HD, 3,600-lumen LH820ST short-throw laser projector features 90% Rec. 709 color coverage for realistic golf course images, 0.5 throw ratio, convenient HDMI connectivity, 20,000 hours of maintenance-free use, and robust features for easy, flexible installation. It’s ideal for golf sim in garages, basements, and other shared spaces.

“Golf sim has become mainstream, creating demand for laser projectors that are not only affordable but also work for small sim spaces and have great picture quality,” said Bob Wudeck, senior director of business development at BenQ Education. “BenQ has been at the forefront of the golf simulation market since we introduced our 4K UHD LK953ST and WUXGA LU935ST short-throw laser projectors two years ago. The LH820ST checks every box for golfers wanting to put in a golf sim but are tight on space or wanting to update their existing projector for the best quality. It’s the first golf sim laser projector under $2,000 offering incredible value.”

“This is like looking through a window. The details are absolutely perfect. It absolutely nails the colors on True North. In comparison between my 4K monitor and this projector, they’re identical.” — Eaglesnbirdies’ YouTube Review of the BenQ LH820ST

The LH820ST uses native 1080p full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, providing sharp and detailed images without downscaling or compression, which is perfect for golf simulation, full-HD movies, and gaming. BenQ golf simulator projectors perfectly reproduce the lush greens and vivid blues of golf courses. The company teamed up with color experts to develop an exclusive Golf Mode that optimizes color accuracy. This allows golfers to immerse themselves in pleasantly natural reproductions of the most popular golf courses around the world. With 3,600 lumens, the LH820ST provides bright projection, allowing users to clearly see the image on the golf simulator screen even in bright environments.

“This is the best-looking projector I’ve ever had in [my golf sim room] — without a doubt. I can’t get over how clear and crisp these courses are. I may have to switch out my old projector. There’s no way anybody can get this projector and complain about it.” — Roxor Golf’s YouTube Review of the BenQ LH820ST

The BenQ LH820ST is also the perfect projector for golf sim rooms that need to double as media rooms. The projector’s powerful laser projection utilizes a dual color wheel system that covers an unparalleled 90% of Rec. 709, the industrywide standard for color reproduction in HD video and movies. Users enjoy golf, movies, and games in perfect color, knowing that what’s on-screen is exactly what the director intended. In addition, the increased color ratios and pure laser-generated RGBY hues dramatically enhance color saturation and guarantee superior projected image quality compared to lamp projectors.

“My garage is below the recommended dimensions for a home golf simulator room. … I can’t tell you how happy I am with this projected image. I didn’t even think it was possible to get an image this good. … I don’t even need my TV screen monitor now. I can just look at the projector screen and play proper sim golf now.” — Handicap Golf’s YouTube Review of the BenQ LH820ST

For most golf simulation setups, a short-throw projector is key because it allows for projector placement where it is needed to fill the screen while being mounted safely outside the hitting area and without casting a shadow. This is even more important for small- to medium-sized golf sim rooms. With a 0.5 throw ratio, the LH820ST can project a 177″ image (7.7′ by 13′ screen size or 86″ by 154″ actual viewable size) when placed within just 7 feet from the screen, as an example. It delivers a large picture without the expense of optional lenses. Also, the LH820ST is great for golf simulators that may require a floor-mounted projector due to space restrictions. The LH820ST also features an HDMI input for directly connecting the devices running golf sim software to the projector and ensuring no lag or signal degradation.

“The fact that this is a laser projector for $1,900 is great. You get a sharp, bright image with BenQ’s gorgeous color and dynamic range, and the short throw distance is perfect for mounting the projector up close to the screen to help avoid unwanted shadows on your image. This is a projector designed with golf simulation experiences in mind.” — Carl’s Place YouTube Review of the BenQ LH820ST

BenQ provides setup tools to make installation fast, simple, and perfectly aligned. With digital shrink and shift tools, users can adjust the projected image by reducing and moving it by 0.5%. To counteract the trapezoid effect that can occur when a projector is installed or placed off-center, the LH820ST offers a 2D keystone correction range of up to plus or minus 30 degrees on both the horizontal and vertical axes. Corner fit control adjusts each corner for perfectly aligned image geometry. The projector also features screen fill, which allows the projector to easily switch from native resolution to best match the desired aspect ratio with maximized pixel counts while avoiding image distortion, all with just a few clicks in the on-screen menu. Users don’t need to go into graphics card or Windows display settings, which saves time and hassle.

Finally, like all BenQ projectors in its laser family, the LH820ST eliminates the hassle and cost of installing replacement lamps while providing long-lasting 20,000-hour light source life and beautiful colors. Every BenQ laser projector has an IP5X-rated, dustproof, sealed laser engine that eliminates the need for filters, perfect for dust-prone environments such as a garage or basement. The result is a long-lasting projector that keeps users from worrying about filters or lamps — only hooks and slices.

More information on the BenQ LH820ST is available at www.benq.com/en-us/business/ golf-simulator-projector/ lh820st.html.