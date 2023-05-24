Belkin India introduces SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids

Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today announces its SOUNDFORM™ Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids, an on-ear type headphones designed for children. This new product joins SOUNDFORM Freedom and SOUNDFORM Rise, creating a full range of audio products for every consumer need.

SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids

The SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids is designed for children with safety and comfortability as top priorities. They are designed to work with Mobiles, Tablets and Laptops. Whether they’re doing schoolwork online or watching videos in the back seat of a car, easy pairing and intuitive controls are perfect even for young children. Along with a volume cap of 85dB which keeps them safe during longer listening sessions, it has a battery life of up to 30 hours which allows children to listen to their favourite sounds or videos without being interrupted, and durability testing up to 2 years keeps them safe from spills and accidents.

“With the launch of Belkin SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless Headphones, we have extended our product innovation to encompass safety and comfort for young children who are exposed to longer listening hours due to their study schedules as well as entertainment.”, said Kartik Bakshi, Country Manager, Belkin India and SAARC.

Comfort fit for children – Designed with a soft, adjustable headband and smaller cushion cups for a better fit than regular headphones.

The package includes the Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones (available in four colors: Black/ Blue/ Pink/ White), Micro-USB cable and a 3.5mm cable.

MRP: INR 3999/-

Availability

SOUNDFORM Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids are available at Amazon and Aptronix and will be soon available on Flipkart and Croma.

Hi-resolution Imagery

High quality images are available here.