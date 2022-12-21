Begin 2023 with these innovative yet helpful products

The new year is a time for celebration, reflection, and making resolutions for the year ahead. It’s a time to let go of the past and look forward to the future with hope and optimism, which is not just with life. Get ready to see the future with these innovative products that will give you the head start you need before stepping into 2023. Here is a list of innovative and techie products that will help you achieve the head start you need.

Noise ColorFit Loop Smartwatch: Noise ColorFit Loop. Designed to provide a feature-rich and immersive experience to daily hustlers and fitness enthusiasts without going heavy on their pockets, Noise ColorFit Loop also sports a 1.85-inch large 60Hz smooth display which adds to the exceptional experience. Its premium curved glass finish and unibody build offering sturdiness and durability, along with a robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, making it ideal for consumers who are always on the go. Staying true to the brand’s design philosophy, the Noise ColorFit Loop also makes for a stylish and modern addition to uplift your everyday outfit. This Smartwatch with uncountable features comes with a price tag of 2,499/- only and is the perfect gift to keep a watch on.

Qubo Magzap Wireless Charger: Living in the 21st century,everything needs to be smart. A smartphone, smart watch, smart wireless earphones, and others. To keep your friend with max battery always, here is another gift for them. Qubo MagZap wirelessly charges multiple Apple devices thereby eliminating the clutter of multiple wires needed to separately charge iPhone, iWatch and Airpods. Qubo MagZap chargers have built-in safe charging mechanisms to safeguard Apple devices. Qubo claims that they have designed this range with the highest of quality standards followed by multiple levels of reliability testing. They also come with 1-year warranty support from Qubo. This charger comes in 4 different variants and the price starts from 4,990 up to 5,990.