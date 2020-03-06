Bangalore based ACT Fibernet launches ACT Stream TV 4K media streaming device in select Indian cities

ACT Fibernet, one of the largest wired internet service providers in India announced the launch of its media streaming device – ACT Stream TV 4K. The streaming device so far was available to only select customers in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Henceforth, the device is going to be available to all in the above mentioned cities.

What makes the new ACT Stream TV 4K offering unique is that it will serve as a single interface for watching both TV channels and Video on Demand. The device is based on the Android TV platform and supports Bluetooth, USB as well as Dolby Audio technology, besides providing access to more than 3000 apps from the Google TV store.

The company stated its ACT Steam TV comes integrated with some of the most popular video streaming apps such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, and Sun NXT. Users will also have the option of a single click subscription offer wherein they can sign-up for Netflix and pay for it via their CT Fibernet bill itself. That way, users can also enjoy cashbacks of up to INR 500 per month.

Early customers will also have access to over a hundred live TV channels and have 100 GB of data every month free. The offer is valid till August 31, 2020 and is part of the introductory offer. Plus, there is also a special offer of 1 month ZEE5 and 2 months of HOOQ subscription completely free as well.

The device itself is on offer on rental basis, costing INR 200 per month. Or there is also the option to rent for 6-months which is going to cost INR 1000. Both prices are exclusive of taxes. Or, you can also purchase the device by paying INR 4,499.

The company has its headquarters in Bangalore and operates in 19 Indian cities with over 1.5 million subscribers already.