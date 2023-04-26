Back DMRC partner with Airtel Payments Bank to provide card top-up facility

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Ltd has accorded Airtel Payments Bank and PayCraft Solutions the rights to design, manufacture, supply, install, test and commission, maintenance of the NCMC EMV based Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System for the upcoming Surat Metro.

The two companies, together will be responsible for setting up AFC system at the upcoming 38 stations of the Surat Metro and the execution of digital payment solutions at these metro stations via the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and Mobile QR ticketing.

At Surat Metro Stations, Airtel Payments Bank and PayCraft Solutions, will issue NCMC and EMV cards which will enable seamless travel on Surat Metro and on other open loop implemented transport systems across the country, along with retail purchases and e-commerce transactions. One can use this card across travel segments, including metro, bus, railways, toll, and parking lots with NCMC/EMV open-loop payments facility. The card can also be used for making payments at merchant stores whenever enabled by Government Authorities.

Speaking about the partnership Mr. Gaurav Seth, Chief Finance Officer and Head Institutional Business of Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation to develop the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) System for the upcoming Surat Metro. This step will improve customer experience and speed up passenger turnaround time considerably. Airtel Payments Bank is working to create a safe and convenient digital payment ecosystem for users. Our Partnership with GMRC is one more step in this direction.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sunil Kaushal, Chief Operating Officer of PayCraft said: “The partnership between PayCraft Solutions, Airtel Payment Bank and Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (Surat Metro) will improve the customer Experience by providing end to end seamless Ticketing Journey. This digitalization will help us promote safe, seamless, contactless travel and reduced congestion on ticket counters. It is aligned to the Nation’s vision of one nation one card envisaged by Honorable Prime Minister Shree Modi Ji. It is a great step towards a true Interoperability for transit in India.”