B2B Marketing Funnel: What Is It and How to Create One?

The pandemic has affected and changed how businesses work. Now, more businesses are opting for BPO Services instead of hiring in-house resources for every single task. Statista claims the combined figures for outsourced IT services are worth more than 351 billion US dollars in 2021. However, the fundamentals of marketing are still the same.

You still need to create a B2B marketing funnel to promote your products and services. B2B marketing is different from its B2C counterparts because clients take more time in buying decisions. Therefore, creating and following a marketing funnel is more important.

What Is B2B Marketing Funnel?

B2B marketing funnel is a one-step-at-a-time marketing approach that covers all steps of the customer journey from the first interaction to conversions and reviews. This marketing strategy does not focus on quick on-point sales. Instead, it works through content marketing that leads to more long-term benefits like brand awareness, increased organic traffic, authority, better conversion rates, and customer loyalty. Therefore, B2B marketers adopt this approach to maximize the results of their efforts and get sustainable results.

The marketing funnel consists of Awareness, Interest, Desire, Action, and Retain. There are different names for these stages of the marketing funnel, but the idea is usually the same. These objectives are targeted in TOFU, MOFU, and BOFU parts of your content marketing strategy. It is important to not miss out on any step of the process for success.

TOFU (Top of the Funnel)

The whole strategy starts with getting the awareness and interest of your potential buyers. So, the first thing you need to do is to make efforts towards increasing your web traffic. You can get visitors from social media marketing, SEO, or paid ads. Afterward, you have to make those visitors interested in what you are providing. And the best way to do so is by creating quality content.

Working towards more value-adding content that gets the attention of the search engines and visitors is the key here. When your content is good, it is easier for you to earn links to your website. Also, when your content is answering user queries, your chances of organically ranking higher are much better. Lastly, your visitors become more interested in your brand. Thus, leading them to the further stages of the funnel.

MOFU (Middle of the Funnel)

The target of Middle of the Funnel is to help you create a desire in your audience to buy your products or services. But you do not pitch your products in this phase. Instead, you can filter the interested buyers and nurture their desire to try your products.

When targeting customer desire, your content should not be overly promotional. Instead, it is better to enlighten them about the benefits of your products or services. Your target should be to get more email signups at this stage. You can encourage them to sign up with their emails.

Against signing up, you can offer something worth dropping their email. It can be anything like a free webinar, free eBook, free training, or free trials. You can use that email to push your promotions and offers consensually.

BOFU (Bottle of the Funnel)

The bottom of the funnel is the phase when you focus on converting the interested prospects into buyers and making them advocates of your brand. You can go fully promotional in this phase. You can optimize your landing pages, conversion pages, and checkout pages with offers and call-to-actions. Also, you can push discount coupons and other forms of conversion-leading content through emails.

Your funnel does not end at just making sales, you can ask them for user reviews too. You can use Google reviews and Trustpilot for this purpose. Good reviews on these platforms help you earn the trust of further interested prospects.

You can also run an affiliate program by offering your customers benefits like free credits, discounts, etc. Many companies use this strategy to get more users by word of mouth from existing customers. In this way, you can earn more brand awareness and even more sales thanks to your buyers.

Benefits of a B2B Marketing Funnel

Creating a B2B marketing funnel can give your marketing efforts a more defined direction from the start. Also, you cover almost everything your customers need to know about you, what search engines need from you, and drive actions towards transactions. Therefore, it is highly advisable for B2B marketers to consider making a marketing funnel and then create their marketing plan around it.