Slowly and steadily Avita has been making strides in the Indian market. They started by bringing a couple of laptop models initially but now have expanded to a wide range of products.

The brand recently launched its two new products the AVITA Laptop Power Bank PBA-200 and the AVITA Mouse OMA-100. The products especially the former ones are promising on paper and claim to deliver excellent performance in its category.

We have been using the AVITA Laptop Power Bank PBA-200 which is a 20,000mAh power bank capable of charging a laptop and the Avita mouse for roughly a week and here’s our review.

AVITA Power Bank PBA-200 Specifications

Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Input: Type-C 5V-3A / 9V-3A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V – 2.25A (45W Max), Micro USB 5V-2.1A

Type-C 5V-3A / 9V-3A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V – 2.25A (45W Max), Micro USB 5V-2.1A Output: Type-C 5V-3A / 9V-3A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V – 2.25A (45W Max)

USB-A 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A (18W Max)

Type-C 5V-3A / 9V-3A / 12V-3A / 15V-3A / 20V – 2.25A (45W Max) USB-A 5V-2.4A / 9V-2A (18W Max) Life Cycle: 500 cycles

500 cycles Battery: Lithium Polymer

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

AVITA Power Bank PBA-200

Charging Cable

Warranty and User Guide

Design

The AVITA Laptop Power Bank PBA-200 comes in an all polycarbonate build and just one color option. There is a machined chequered pattern on the body which gives it a toned finish. The power bank is built solidly and has a gross weight of about 370g which is in line with other 20,000mAh power banks.

There are 3D curved edges that help in gripping the power bank and contribute as a functional design choice. On the top edge, you will find the three ports, a USB A, a USB C, and a MicroUSB port. The button to check the battery status is placed on the right edge while the charge indicator LEDs are placed vertically on the face with the AVITA branding.

Performance

One of the highlighting factors of the power bank is the ability to charge laptops via the Type C port. This is majorly possible on laptops that support USB Power Delivery via a Type-C than reply on a 45W charging system.

The power bank also has a slew of other features including voltage overprotection and cut-off which essentially protects the devices from any sudden surge in the current. There is still no mention of other safety checks that AVITA has implemented here since the power bank outputs quite a lot of energy.

The power bank has a 20,000mAh capacity but it outputs up to 17,000mAh which matches the competition. During our tests, we pitted this product alongside the same category ones and the performance of PBA-200 was consistent. The laptop charging time varied and so did the smartphones and tablets.

As per our testing process, we did try to both charge and discharge the power bank at the same, and our unit did get slightly warm but the temperatures were still within the prescribed limit. We were able to charge a bunch of leading smartphones every 1-2 times and a laptop up to 60%. Charging the power bank via the micro USB port which is rated at 10A, took about 7 hours.

AVITA Mouse OMA-100 Specifications

Resolution: 1,000 dpi

1,000 dpi Wireless distance: 8m

8m Battery: 1.5V AA battery

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

AVITA Mouse OMA-100

Dongle

Warranty and User Guide

Design & Performance

The AVITA Mouse OMA-100 features a generic design with two buttons and a wheel. The highlighting factor here is the neon colors that this mouse comes in. The brand has kept the footprint to a minimum and this helps in cutting down the fatigue during prolonged usage.

The ergonomics are well balanced and your hand naturally sits on the keys, and to top of this, the weight is also negligible. The Mouse comes with a micro dongle that will sit flush on most of the products with a full-size USB port. When not in use, the dongle can be nestled on the bottom of the mouse where you will see the 1.5V AA cell slot.

During our tests, we found the mouse decent with a standard 1000 dpi resolution. There is no setting that allows you to change this which can be off-putting for some but looking at the price it is being offered in the market, we can’t argue for much.

Verdict – Should you go for it?

Starting with the AVITA power bank PBA-200, it one of a unique product since the market for high-capacity power banks is still growing. You can charge a laptop effortlessly and yet be able to carry this on flights since its capacity is under 20,000mAh. The only issue for some can be its heft price.

Moving on to the Mouse OMA-100, this is one of those generic pieces of equipment that can be effortlessly used with a bunch of devices. The mouse uses the plug-n-play protocol and is a good buy for anyone looking to get a small wireless mouse under INR 1300.