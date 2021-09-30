Modern classrooms are usually hosted to various AV, or audio-visual, systems, such as smartboards, and speakers. While our minds may still produce images of straight rows of uninteresting wooden desks facing a standard blackboard, when asked to think of a classroom, the dynamics of education have certainly evolved.

Technology has facilitated immense change in a multitude of sectors, including education.

Most students require a space that is interesting to effectively participate in their own education. Everyone has different learning needs but adapting a space into a modern learning environment caters better to most than a dull classroom. Furthermore, surely teachers do not want to have challenging systems to deal with every-day on top of trying to keep students in focus. Therefore, it is incredibly important that all AV system controls are user-friendly and intuitive.

It may be difficult to make decisions about which AV devices to invest in, given the wide range available. Contacting professionals, such as system integrators, is not a bad option, but many reputable brands also present their available solutions in clear ways online. It may take a bit of research, but it is worth it in the end. For example, classrooms may benefit from a document camera, which allows teachers to display pages from physical books on a large screen. Projectors are an excellent and common occurrence in classrooms, because of their versatility, from displaying slideshows to videos. One cannot forget speakers and microphones either; sound systems are essential, particularly for larger spaces.

While the methods of the past may have worked, there is always room for improvement and growth. Modern technology and understanding of individual educational needs have led to great improvements in student engagement.