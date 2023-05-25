Audio-Technica unveils Two New Bluetooth Headphones for India

Audio-Technica, the well-known headphone brand from Japan, has expanded its Bluetooth headphone line-up with the launch of the ATH-M20xBT and the ATH-S220BT models.

The ATH-M20xBT, the Bluetooth® version of the number 1 sellling ATH-M20x, promises the studio-quality sound, durability and comfort that customers expect from Audio-Technica headphones, while the ATH-S220BT offers exceptional sound clarity, a battery life of up to 60 hours, multipoint connectivity and a low profile at an affordable price point.

Both headphones will be available for purchase in India through a network of online and offline dealers.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The ATH-M20xBT Bluetooth headphones deliver an incredible listening experience with full-range, high-fidelity audio and enhanced bass.

Constructed with professional-grade ear pad and headband material, the ATH-M20xBT was built for long-lasting durability and comfortability.

ATH-M20xBT offers a 60-hour long battery life on a full charge and three hours on a 10-minute rapid charge.

The powerful 40mm drivers deliver excellent low-frequency performance for engaging audio and video streaming while the Professional-grade earpad and headband material ensure long-lasting durability and comfort.

The built-in microphone and buttons into the left ear cup make it easy to control music playback and volume.

The low latency mode improves synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming.

These headphones offer expansive audio with excellent sound isolation in loud environments and Multipoint pairing function to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once and includes a 1.2 m (3.9′) cable for optional wired connection

These headphones will be available at MRP of ₹13,500/-. MOP of ₹ 8,790

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT Wireless On-Ear Headphone

The ATH-S220BT wireless headphones feature a 60-hour battery life on a full charge and up to 3.5 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge.

The slim housings with sleek, and lightweight earpads offer a comfortable fit with good sound isolation.

The 40mm drivers, provide powerful audio reproduction and a low latency mode for smooth streaming and gaming.

Multipoint pairing allows you to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once, and the high qualitybuilt-in microphone and easy-touch buttons on the earcup provide intuitive control of calls, music playback, and volume, as well as access to Siri and Google Assistant.

The ATH-S220BT supports Google Fast Pair to let one to quickly pair headphones with an Android smartphone or other devices as well as offers a voice guidance function.

ATH-S220BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones are priced at MRP of ₹ 7,720 and MOP of ₹ 6,590.