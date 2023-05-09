Audio-Technica Introduces High-Value ATH-SQ1TW Truly Wireless Earbuds

Audio-Technica today announced the introduction of its ATH-SQ1TW truly wireless earbuds, featuring an all-new square design that combines bold styling with easy operation and clear, natural sound quality. Available in a choice of six appealing colours, the ATH-SQ1TW headphones have no connecting wires, for a total on-the-go listening convenience and portability.

The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW is a fun, stylish and easy to use entry into the high-fidelity sound of Audio-Technica.

Available in licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle red/navy, and cupcake pink/brown, the headphones automatically turn on when they’re removed from their supplied charging case and shut off and begin charging when they’re placed back.

The Bluetooth® ATH-SQ1TW headphones are easy to pair, and support Google Fast Pair to readily connect with compatible Android™ devices. Each earbud features a built-in touch sensor control which allows listeners to control music playback, make and receive phone calls without having to access their smartphone.

The ATH-SQ1TW delivers outstanding sound quality for music, games, videos, and phone calls, thanks to its exclusive, precision 5.8 mm drivers. A low-latency mode ensures minimal audio delay when watching videos or playing games.

The headphones are lightweight and are supplied with different sizes of ear tips to ensure a comfortable fit. They offer up to 6.5 hours of continuous use with the headphones fully charged, and up to 19.5 hours when the headphones and case are completely charged. A quick-charging function provides about 60 minutes of playback when the headphones are charged for just 15 minutes.

The ATH-SQ1TW can be used in either single-ear or dual-ear mode according to the user’s preference and needs.

The headphones offer a hear-through function that lets in some ambient sound if desired, letting listeners stay aware of their surroundings. In addition, a handy Voice Guidance function is available to provide notifications about remaining battery level, pairing status and more.

The headphones have an IPX4-equivalent rain-and water-resistant design, for protection against sudden rain showers.

The Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW Truly Wireless is available offline and online on Amazon at an MRP of ₹ 8,710 and MOP of ₹ 7,490.