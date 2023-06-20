Audio-Technica Debuts Its Turntable Lineup in India

Bangalore, 20 June 2023 —Audio-Technica, one of the world leaders in turntable and cartridge sales, today announced the introduction of three new turntables to the India product line up.

Audio-Technica’s AT-LP120XUSB direct-drive turntable for professional/home use is an update of the acclaimed AT-LP120-USB. It features upgrades including a new DC servo direct-drive motor, HS6 headshell, adjustable dynamic anti-skate control, damped base construction for reduced low-frequency feedback coloration and an external power supply to reduce electrical noise.

The AT-LP120XUSB is available in black and is supplied with a high-performance AT-VM95E cartridge -mounted on an HS6 headshell. The cartridge is compatible with any VM95 Series replacement stylus, for a choice of stylus options for every application and budget. Its numerous additional features include a USB output for converting records to digital audio, 33-1/3, 45 and 78 RPM speeds, and more. Available on amazon and across dealer channels the AT-LP120xUSB comes at ₹ 56,990

It’s now easier and more enjoyable than ever to get started with high-quality vinyl playback. Audio-Technica has upgraded its world-favorite entry-level turntable lineup with the introduction of the AT-LP60XUSB with USB output and the AT-LP60X.

All the turntables have sleek new styling featuring front panels with rounded corners and inset control buttons. The front panels are available in a choice of black, brown, gunmetal, white and red finishes (depending on the model). The tonearm base and headshell have been redesigned to improve tracking and reduce unwanted resonances. All offer fully-automatic 33-1/3 and 45 RPM operation and come with an integral Dual Magnet™ phono cartridge, built-in phono preamp and all necessary accessories.

The AT-LP60X , priced at ₹ 22,590/- brings better sound quality than ever in this price category. Its fully automatic operation, ease of use and upgraded performance from the highly popular AT-LP60 make it the perfect entry-level turntable for first-time vinyl enthusiasts as well as those who want to rediscover their record collection.

The AT-LP60XUSB , priced at ₹ 24,990/- is ideal for anyone who wants to transfer their rare and valuable records to digital music files for go-anywhere listening.

With the introduction of three exceptional turntable models, the company aims to provide Indian customers with a quality and easy-to-use solution for enjoying their cherished vinyl collections.

These turntables will be available for purchase in India through a network of offline dealers and online on Amazon.