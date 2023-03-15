Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN Ceiling Array Combined with Q-SYS System

Audio-Technica , a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 60 years, announces that the Audio-TechnicaATND1061DAN Ceiling Array is now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms as part of a Q-SYS system . A-T partnering with Q-SYS unifies and streamlines network configuration and control, resulting in a simplified integration and setup process for installers and end users as well as remote monitoring and management and more. With this new certified offering, users can take advantage of the flexible and scalable Q-SYS audio, video and control Platform and have confidence in clear and articulate audio quality, rejection of unwanted sounds and the option to trigger camera position presets using the real-time positioning data from the A-T microphone.

When deployed in high-impact spaces from executive boardrooms to lecture halls, the ATND1061DAN ceiling array microphone delivers clear voices to the far end, even with multiple talkers via digital Dante™ audio outputs. Delivering an enhanced integration with Q-SYS, A-T also announces the Q-SYS control plugin for the ATND1061DAN which enables control of an Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN microphone, including the ability to mute, trigger the LED, load presets stored in the main unit, and monitor connection status from a Q-SYS network touch screen controller.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Audio-Technica to deliver more options for users installing Teams Rooms certified solutions in any type of high-impact space,”says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances and Ecosystem, Q-SYS. “Furthermore, we are pleased to have Audio-Technica part of the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program , which demonstrates the company’s commitment to producing plugins to allow A-T solutions to integrate seamlessly with the Q-SYS Platform to offer enhanced experiences for our mutual customers.”

Kurt Van Scoy, Executive Director of Product Management, Audio-Technica U.S. remarked,

“The Audio-Technica ATND1061DAN provides high-quality room audio and accurate speaker position data for dependable camera positioning. When deployed with Q-SYS, this Teams Rooms certified integration allows installers and end users to have a turnkey, scalable solution at their fingertips assuring professional, next-level audio in a conferencing environment – simplifying and streamlining the conferencing AV experience.”