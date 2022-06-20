Audio Products for Less Than Rs 1500

Ads

Music is loved by everyone and is understood to showcase one’s emotions. Henceforth, it’s required in every phase of life, i.e., when one is happy and when one is sad. Henceforth, earbuds, duopods, and neckband Bluetooth earphones have become the need of the hour and their demand has increased. While buying something, a customer always ensures to check the affordability and durability of the product. The list of audio products below will assist customers in purchasing the best product for their budget.

Mivi F40:

The Mivi Duopods F40 were launched at a launch price of Rs. 999 and are now available at a price of Rs. 1199. Music lovers can buy these duopods from Flipkart and Mivi’s official website. Moreover, it’s available in colours like white, black, green, gray, and blue.The specifications of the device would really win the hearts of the audience. These duopods from Mivi feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers and seem to give a studio-like experience to their listeners. Furthermore, it’s lightweight and has an ergonomic design to make it comfortable for the customer. The duopods feature voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant and have one-tap touch buttons for changing music tracks. The interesting factor about this device is its battery life; it offers a 50-hour battery life

Truke S2:

The Truke Buds S2 were launched with a launch price of INR 1499 on Flipkart and Amazon. Furthermore, it’s available in colors like black, blue, and white.The special features of the device include 55ms Ultra Low Latency Gaming Mode, Slide-N-Pair Technology, 100+ Active Service Centers, Expertly Tuned 10mm Dynamic Speakers, Tap to Control, Premium Sliding Design and 20 EQ Modes via Smart App. Further, the device is water and sweat resistant and provides a warranty of a year

Truke F1:

The Truke Bud F1 was launched with a launch price of Rs. 899 and is now available at Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart. Furthermore, it is available in blue and black. This device is much more advanced than the last launch of Truke, i.e., S2. The specifications of the device include the earbuds’ compatibility with Siri and Google Voice Assistants. The device offers 48 hours of long-lasting power with fast charging and 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Moreover, it has instant pairing technology, as well as higher reliability and faster connectivity utilising Bluetooth 5.3.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1:

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 was launched with an introductory price of Rs 1499 and is available at Rs 1,379 in Grey and Olive Green.The Boult Audio AirBass Z1’s unique design helps with passive noise cancellation that blocks ambient noise. Dual mics promise clear call quality. With one multifunction button, the user can play/pause, previous/next track, and answer/hang-up calls. The device has voice assistant functions like Siri and Google Assistant. Moreover, it promises a playback time of 24 hours.

NoiseBuds VS202:

The Noise Buds VS202 were launched at an introductory price of Rs 1,199 and will later be priced at Rs 3,499. The device is available in Charcoal Black, Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Snow White colors, and consumers can buy it from e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. The device provides a year’s warranty and features Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs. The device can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The earbuds are accompanied by an oval-shaped charging case, and their combination is said to deliver up to 24 hours of playtime. With the support of the company’s Instacharge feature, the noise buds VS202 claim to offer 120 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.