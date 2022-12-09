Audible Creates an Immersive Storytelling Experience for Fans at Delhi Comic Con

Audible, a leading producer and provider of spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, today announced its first-ever engagement with Comic Con India (CCI), India’s greatest pop-culture event. Taking place from the 9th to 11th December at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, Audible has created an exciting space that includes an intimate experience featuring unique listening nooks, stellar artworks of Audible’s most loved global and local content, a video showcase of Audible’s most listened to content and an immersive AI experience that brings listeners’ imagination to life.

Audible is also present at Comic Con’s mainstage bringing fans one step closer to their most loved creators by giving them a peak behind the curtain of one of world’s most popular fiction stories.

Details of everything in store:

A recorded Q and A session with one of the creators of modern comics, Neil Gaiman

Listen to the master storyteller answer all those questions you’ve always had for him like “Did you ever have an alternative ending for Sandman?” or “Who is your favourite character in the series?” and more!

A live conversation with Karen Wiggins, Head of Content APAC for Audible and Dirk Maggs- Director of the worldwide phenomenon ‘The Sandman’ audio series on Audible

The multi-award-winning creator shares his experience adapting the immensely successful story for Audible and working with the inimitable, Neil Gaiman.

A panel discussion titled ‘Love for Mythology’ featuring India’s most distinguished mythology authors:

Fan-favorite and bestselling authors Amish Tripathi, Anand Neelakantan and Kevin Missal come together to discuss India’s love for mythology and their experience writing and bringing to life these epic stories for varied formats, and for varied age groups. We discover how these writers take ancient mythological characters and breathe life into their personality.

Audible Kaleidoscope

A world-class AI Led experience that allows Comic Con attendees to bring their imagination to life through art generators by completing the following steps:

Select their favorite genre, choose a title and listen to an enthralling excerpt on tabs provided

Write a one-line description of the scene they imagined when listening to the excerpt

Watch magic unfold as the AI generator brings that description to life with gorgeous, life-like visuals

Get a digital copy of the unique visual and share with friends on social media!

Immersive listening booths by Audible across Comic Con:

Attendees and guests get a chance to experience Audible’s superior audio production and programming, and the sheer magic of listening through custom-built listening pods installed across the venue as well as the Audible booth. Guests select their favorite genre, followed by a title from the collection and start listening to excerpts from their favourite title.

Personalized ‘Audible Original’ cover art:

Comic Con attendees will also get the opportunity to feature in a cover of their very own “Audible Original” title! All they need to do select a genre, pose with the Audible Original title and get a shareable copy of their cover art.

Talking about association, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM Audible India, said, “At Audible, we know there is something special about your favourite stories being read to you, of epic worlds coming to life with the power of voice and hopefully, by the end of the three-day event, those we introduce to our world for the first time will feel that too. The conversations and experiences at Comic Con have been specially curated for fans to explore the world of audio and fall in love with Audible’s superior audio programming and sound production – we hope to create a memorable and entertaining experience for everyone coming to Comic Con.”