Ather Energy introduces new 450X Gen 3

Ather Energy, India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, today announced the launch of its latest electric scooter, the 450X Gen-3. The new scooter introduces the next generation of its hugely successful 450 platform and now comes with a host of new features that enhance its performance and ride consistency. The 450X Gen 3 is now equipped with a bigger and more powerful 3.7 kWh battery that enables users to ride in the ‘Warp’ (Ather’s high-performance mode) through every ride. The battery is also 25% larger than the previous generation, giving an ARAI-certified range of 146 kilometres and a TrueRangeTM of 105km.

Speaking on the launch of the 450X Gen 3, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, “Ather 450 revolutionised the E2W segment in the country and showcased how electric scooters were not just better than its ICE counterparts in terms of performance but also cracked the right product specifications for the industry. The 450X Gen 2 launched in 2020, made EVs truly aspirational and exciting for the Indian market and set the benchmark with its reliable performance and dependability. With the 450X Gen 3, we have doubled down on the performance parameters and taken it to the next level to offer a thrilling experience. The Gen 3 also comes in with a bigger battery pack giving us a certified range of 146 kms and TrueRangeTM of 105 kms offering more range to consumers looking for exciting yet reliable and consistently performing electric scooters. The 450X Gen 3 will be pivotal in growing the E2W segment in the country and taking the E2W truly mainstream as we continue to expand our footprint across the country”

‘Great battery power should come with better ride consistency’. With the 450X Gen 3’s bigger and more powerful battery, riders get more consistent performance, which is achieved by better thermal management. Essentially, while riding in high-speed modes, the 450X Gen 3 maintains its power throughout the ride, irrespective of terrain, temperature, or load. Now riders will be able to experience climbing steep inclines faster, even in ‘Ride’ mode, giving them the same levels of excitement without compromising on the range. Also, the 450X Gen 3 has a new ‘Smart EcoTM Mode’ that allows riders to enjoy cruising in ‘Ride’ mode whilst offering the range of ‘Eco’ mode. The upgraded version will offer five ride modes – Warp, Sport, Ride, SmartEco, and Eco. The maximum power output in Warp mode is 6.2 kW (8.7 hp).

The Ather 450X Gen3 continues to be the benchmark of ride quality and handling the first of its kind all-aluminium frame in the segment, perfectly balanced weight distribution, and incredibly low centre of gravity. To enhance the riding performance, the 450X comes with wider rear tyres that have been fundamentally designed to offer better grip while leaning on turns and a shorter braking distance. This has been achieved by a newer compound and improved tread profile, leading to a 22% better grip in all weather conditions. To ensure that ride consistency and handling remain at an optimum level on the vehicle, Ather has introduced the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). TPMS is also crucial to maintaining range as lower tyre pressure increases the pressure on the battery. While TPMS is an accessory, it is an essential fitment to ensure consistency in handling, performance, and range everyday.

On the UI/UX front, the new Ather 450X Gen 3 now features an upgraded dashboard with a re-architected Ather stack and an upgraded 2 GB RAM. This would greatly enhance the performance of memory-intensive applications and will unlock several features for the future like voice commands, multi-language support, heavier graphics, deeper diagnostics, and more. An upgraded RAM also means better performance in higher temperatures.

450X Gen3 now has new rear view mirrors that are 2X better in terms of visibility and 5X in reliability. The mirrors have been designed with single-cast aluminium and appear as a natural extension of the scooter to provide convenience and adjustability. The 450X Gen 3 also introduces an all-new sidestep, which has been designed to integrate seamlessly with the scooter’s design. The sidestep is made of single-cast aluminium for sturdiness and clean aesthetics and is combined with a soft rubber surface providing for a firmer grip and has been finished with a premium look. The sidestep blends so well with the design of the scooter it’s almost as if – it’s there when you need it, invisible when you don’t.

The Gen-3 of Ather’s flagship variant will continue to offer a larger boot space of (22 litres), providing an ample amount of space to the customer. The scooter will carry over the 7.0-inch touchscreen system, front, and rear disc brakes with regen, 12-inch alloy wheels, a telescopic fork, and a belt drive system.

Introduced at a price of INR 155,657 (ex-showroom, Bangalore) the new 450X Gen 3 will be available in all experience centres across the country from the 20th of July 2022. Ather Energy has been receiving a strong response for its e-scooter range and continues to grow at 25% quarter-on-quarter. The company has been on a rapid expansion spree for its retail sales network across the country as well as its manufacturing operations. Ather has expanded its retail footprint to 36 cities with 41 retail stores and plans to expand to 150 experience centres in 100 cities by 2023.

450X – Gen 3 ex-showroom prices in major cities in India

Mumbai – INR 149,934 | Pune – INR 146,340 | Delhi – INR 139,007 | Hyderabad INR 157,402 | Chennai – INR 157,507 | Ahmedabad – INR 137,612 | Jaipur – INR 146,401 | Kochi – INR 157,402 |