ASUS Unveils ROG Strix, ASUS Dual, ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Cards

ASUS today announced GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics cards for the ROG Strix, ASUS Dual and ProArt families, a lineup that stands poised to launch new gamers, or those who need an upgrade, directly into high-fidelity 1080p gaming — thanks to the latest NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and technologies like DLSS 3 and frame generation. The Dual and ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 card are now available, and the Dual White and ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 will be available shortly thereafter.

Game on with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060

Gamers looking for the perfect blend of power, features and ROG styling should keep their eyes on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060. Sharing the same powerful cooling solution and cyberpunk aesthetic as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, this new card runs cool even during the most demanding games. Requiring only a single 8-pin power connector, the 3.1-slot design is 311.4 mm long, granting it wide compatibility with existing or brand-new builds.

The card’s more compact dimensions still leave plenty of surface area on its MaxContact heatsink for airflow. Three new 11-blade ASUS Axial-tech fans, which can push 21% more air volume than previous-gen ASUS models, deliver a stream of cooling air. Additionally, a massive vented backplate gives heat another pathway to exhaust from a PC. 0 dB technology keeps this card completely silent under lighter workloads.

Going with Strix gives users the premium package of extra features. Choose between performance and quiet modes with a Dual BIOS switch, connect PC case fans to two FanConnect II headers and light up a rig with a ring of ARGB tail-lights compatible with Aura Sync. In addition, reliable power delivery and time-tested build quality through the ASUS Auto-Extreme manufacturing process help ensure this card will power gaming experiences for years to come.

ProArt and Dual options round out aesthetic choices

For gamers looking for a more subdued styling for their build, consider either a Dual or ProArt GeForce RTX 4060. They share the same silicon and 8 GB of VRAM as their big brother but come in classic black or white colorways, forgoing RGB for a more muted styling that slips seamlessly into any build. The ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 offers clean lines, sophisticated colors and contoured surfaces. Whether users are deploying a professional client-facing machine or want to synchronize their system with the ASUS ProArt ecosystem of motherboards, displays and peripherals, the ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 is a perfect fit. And if a user is just getting started as creator, this card also comes with a 3-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud (up to a US$238.47 value).

The Dual and Dual White GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards have a few extra features that set them apart. In addition to the color options, these cards have two of the latest 11-blade Axial-tech fans, meaning the entire card is just 227 mm long. This compactness further opens up compatibility across a wide range of cases, letting users experience the power of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards without changing cases or any other internal components. The Dual series also comes equipped with a Dual BIOS switch, letting users effortlessly toggle between performance and quiet modes as the situation demands. Both the ProArt and Dual GeForce RTX 4060 are made leveraging the same robust Auto-Extreme technology as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060, giving users peace of mind that these cards will be gaming with them for many years to come.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

For more information on pricing and availability of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060, ProArt GeForce RTX 4060, Dual GeForce RTX 4060 and Dual White GeForce RTX 4060, please contact your local ASUS representative.