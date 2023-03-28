ASUS ROG Introduces the all-new Strix Scar 16 & 18

ASUS India, Republic of Gamers (ROG) today strengthened its Strix and Zephyrus lineup with the launch of the all-new ROG Strix Scar 16 & 18 and the upgraded ROG Strix Scar 17, Zephyrus M16 and Zephyrus Duo 16. Packed with power, performance and style, the Strix Scar 16/18 and Zephyrus M16 feature the latest 13th gen Intel core processor, whereas the Strix Scar 17 and Zephyrus Duo 16 feature AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX. Testament to ASUS’ moto of ‘In search of Incredible’, these gaming machines are designed to deliver top of the line gaming and content creation experience. After a successful global unveiling at the CES 2023, the laptops are now all set take the Indian gaming industry by a storm.

Resonating to the philosophy of ‘Break all the limits’, the latest gaming lineup pushes the envelope to not only bolster one’s the gaming experience but also empowers you to create powerful content at the same time without breaking a sweat. The Zephyrus Duo 16 and Zephyrus M16 will be available for purchase starting from INR 4,29,990 and INR 2,99,990 respectively, whereas the Strix Scar 16, 17 and 18 will be available for sale from the starting price of INR 2,79,990, INR 2,69,990 and INR 2,79,990 respectively, both on online and offline channels.

Commenting on the new range of gaming computers, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, ASUS ROG has been at the forefront of the gaming laptop revolution in India and has emerged as the No 1 Gaming brand in the country for the past 4 consecutive year. We believe in delivering ultimate experience to our consumers and the gaming community so that they don’t have to look any further. While capturing the essence of the previous models, we have pushed the game even further when it comes to the cutting-edge design, power and performance. Our new range of devices comes packed to the brim with the latest technological innovations that give competitive gamers an edge and casual players a whole new level of gameplay. We are positive that the newly launched devices will further to alleviate the gaming journey of the consumers in India.”

ROG Strix Scar 16 & 18

The upgraded Strix Scar 16&18 laptops feature new and updated design. A clean cut across the lid with black colour conveys discrete and sleek looks, and the same design is replicated across the keyboard too. The newly designed Customizable Armour Caps add a pop of color to the chassis. They are smaller, yet strongly held in place with magnets. The Armour cap can also be 3D printed if one wants to customize their looks. Continuing the tradition, Scar laptops come with artful Aura Sync accents to illuminate your creativity. Both, the metallic ROG logo on top lid and the keyboard, feature RGB shine and the keyboard supports per-key personalization. It takes Windows 11 gaming to another level. It’s powered by the latest Intel CPU, an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4000 series GPU with MUX Switch and all new blazing fast DDR5 RAM. Designed for high framerates in modern titles, a 150W+25W max TGP GPU drives up to a QHD 240Hz display with Adaptive Sync. This means you need to worry only about the competition, and not your device. The new 18’ display offers immersive gameplay and provides extra screen space for content creation or viewin.

ROG Strix Scar 17

The new Strix Scar 17 features a clean cut sits across the lid which sports a black color and looks sleeker and discrete. The same is carried over across the keyboard deck. As always, the Scar comes with artful Aura Sync accents to illuminate your creativity. Light shines brightly from the new metallic ROG logo and keyboard with per-key RGB personalization. More LEDs emit an even glow around the base of the chassis and across the strategic slice beneath the screen. It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 7945HX Mobile Processor, with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU with MUX Switch and blazing fast DDR5 RAM. Designed for high framerates in modern titles, a 150W+25W max TGP GPU drives up to a QHD 240Hz display with Adaptive Sync.

Zephyrus M16

The new Zephyrus M16 comes with a display that sits at the center of any laptop, and the gorgeous 16” display on it provides an extremely immersive screen experience, thanks to the 92% screen-to-body ratio and super narrow bezels. The 16:10 aspect ratio further maximizes screen real estate. With a sharp QHD resolution, along with a 240Hz/3ms panel that supports G-Sync/ Adaptive Sync, high fidelity gaming is buttery smooth. Combined with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, Pantone Validation, Dolby Vision, up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, the M16’s ROG Nebula Display HDR is perfect for not only gamers but content creators too. Under the hood sits up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU so you can game or create without limitations. The upgraded MUX switch with Advanced Optimus enables you to easily switch between GPUs to maximize performance or battery life, without restarting your laptop. It features the new ultrafast DDR5-4800 RAM that can now be expanded up to 64GB since the M16 gets two SO-DIMM slots this year. Additionally, a new Full-HD webcam with 3DNR noise reduction and IR technology with Windows Hello support is housed into the slim top bezel. The M16 will also be available with Anime Matrix this year, which is the first for a 16-inch laptop. You can now customize your laptop to reflect who you are.

Zephyrus Duo 16

The 2023 Zephyrus Duo 16 is a powerful 16” gaming laptop in a 15” chassis. The unique dual screen form factor makes Duo 16 the ultimate, portable, workstation for gamers and creators. It follows a sleek yet futuristic design ID with its “Dark Tech” theme featuring an all-black chassis adorned with dark metallic purple elements. It comes equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series Dragon Range family of processors. AMD Dragon Range Ryzen™ 7000 series processors are the first mobile series based on a chiplet design. It is built upon AMD’s new ZEN 4 architecture and on TSMC’s 5nm processor manufacturing technology. The Duo 16 operates cool and quiet thanks to the ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem. It is equipped with a large 90Whr battery. It can be charged by either an included 330W adapter, through the conventional DC plug, or through both of the 100W PD charge enabled Type-C ports. The battery can be charged as fast as 50% in just 30 minutes.

Price and Availability