ASUS ROG Ally, the New Kid on the Block! Now Fulfil ALLYour Gaming Dreams

Last month, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) introduced the most-awaited device of 2023, ASUS ROG Ally, the first portable handheld gaming device that runs on powerful new Windows 11 in India. Driven by the cutting-edge AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor, the Ally can breeze through AAA games with ease, redefining portable gaming experiences, making it the perfect gaming companion. This festive season, get ready to take your gaming adventures to the next level with ROG Ally, as ASUS brings the future of gaming to India.

Full HD AAA gaming in the palm of your hand – The ROG Ally is a truly next-gen handheld, offering Full HD (FHD) gaming on the go, and able to run even modern AAA titles faster and smoother than any other handheld on the market. Since it runs Windows 11, it can play any game from any platform and includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate right out of the box. Gamers can play solo, connect to a TV to play with friends or kick into high gear with the ROG XG Mobile suite of external GPUs for a truly top-tier gaming experience. Built on the “Zen 4” architecture combined with AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics, the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor rivals the prowess of game consoles, featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 8.6 teraflops of graphics processing power.

ROG Zero Gravity thermal system – Making this possible is the ROG Zero Gravity thermal system, which uses a dual-fan system with ultrathin heatsink fins and Capillary action heat pipes to ensure the Ally stays cool in any orientation. The Ally also comes equipped with 16 GB of high-speed LPDDR5 6400 MHz memory, 512 GB of PCIe® Gen 4 storage, and a UHS-II microSD card slot to further expand its storage capacity. WiFi 6E support ensures that the Ally stays on a rock-solid connection, even in congested networks, whether gamers are natively playing a multiplayer match or streaming a game.

Display – Flagship gaming performance demands a display to match, and the Ally does not disappoint. Equipped with a 120] Hz FHD (1080p) touchscreen with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers will enjoy supreme motion clarity in fast-paced games, with no tearing or stuttering. The display also has a maximum brightness of 500 nits, enabling gamers to easily keep track of the action in more challenging environments, like outdoors. This touchscreen display also acts to seamlessly allow navigation of Windows 11 when gamers need to change settings or install their next game.

Versatile performance at the right price

ME Time: The ROG Ally takes handheld gaming to new heights. With a 1080p screen and hardware capable of 60 FPS in many of the latest titles, the ROG Ally provides an on-the-go experience that will satisfy gamers of all stripes. Compared to the 720p resolution of competing devices, the Ally offers superior image and motion clarity thanks to its FHD touchscreen and AMD FreeSync Premium technology.

WE Time: Gamers can connect the Ally to a TV and charge at the same time, allowing for couch co-op and competition with extra controllers. The Ally can handle multiplayer games like NBA 2K23, Moving Out, and Street Fighter V with ease for a party that never stops.

PRO Time: When paired with an XG Mobile external GPU sporting up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 Laptop GPU, the Ally becomes a true gaming powerhouse for living room couch gaming or a high-end experience with mouse and keyboard. Gamers can play AAA games at 4K with ray tracing and DLSS 3 or take down the competition in high-framerate esports titles. Gamers can also purchase the ROG XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU for INR 201,990.

Play All Your Games

The ROG Ally was designed from the ground up with Windows at its heart, able to #playALLYourgames from any platform. ROG has collaborated with Microsoft, game publishers, and individual studios to ensure that gamers using the Ally have the best experience possible. Full support for Steam, the EA App, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy 2.0, Android apps, and other game platforms ensures that no matter where users download their games, the Ally has them covered. ROG is also proud to work with Xbox Game Studios, Capcom, HoYoverse, Level Infinite, 505 Games, Team 17, Nacon, Techland, Squanch Games, and Fatshark to provide the best gaming experience on the Ally.

The Ally even comes bundled with a free three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, giving gamers instant access to Microsoft’s game library the moment they unbox the machine.

The ROG Ally is available for purchase for INR 69,990 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart.

SPECIFICATIONS – ASUS ROG Ally