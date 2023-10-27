Asus ROG Ally Replacement Case Lets You See Its Guts

Asus has released a new replacement case for its ROG Ally gaming laptop that lets you see its internal components. The case is made of transparent polycarbonate and features a number of design changes that make it easier to access and maintain the laptop’s components.

Key Highlights:

New transparent polycarbonate case for the Asus ROG Ally gaming laptop

Easier access and maintenance of the laptop’s components

Improved cooling performance

RGB lighting

Compatibility with all ROG Ally models

The transparent case is the most notable feature of the new ROG Ally replacement case. It lets you see all of the laptop’s internal components, including the motherboard, CPU, GPU, and RAM. This is useful for troubleshooting problems, checking for dust buildup, and simply admiring the laptop’s hardware.

In addition to being transparent, the new ROG Ally replacement case also features a number of design changes that make it easier to access and maintain the laptop’s components. For example, the case has a new hinge design that makes it easier to remove the back panel of the laptop. The case also has a new cooling system that features larger fans and more vents. This improved cooling system helps to keep the laptop’s components running cool, even under heavy load.

Another new feature of the ROG Ally replacement case is RGB lighting. The case has a number of RGB LEDs that can be customized to match the rest of your gaming setup. You can control the RGB lighting using the Asus Armory Crate software.

The new ROG Ally replacement case is compatible with all ROG Ally models. It is available now from Asus’ website for $149.99.

Benefits of the Asus ROG Ally Replacement Case:

Improved cooling performance: The new ROG Ally replacement case features a new cooling system that helps to keep the laptop’s components running cool, even under heavy load. This can help to improve the laptop’s performance and extend its lifespan.

Easier access and maintenance: The new ROG Ally replacement case features a number of design changes that make it easier to access and maintain the laptop’s components. For example, the case has a new hinge design that makes it easier to remove the back panel of the laptop. This can be useful for troubleshooting problems, upgrading components, or simply cleaning the laptop.

RGB lighting: The new ROG Ally replacement case has a number of RGB LEDs that can be customized to match the rest of your gaming setup. This can give your laptop a more unique and stylish look.

Who Should Buy the Asus ROG Ally Replacement Case?

The Asus ROG Ally replacement case is a good option for gamers who want to improve the cooling performance of their laptop, make it easier to access and maintain its components, or give it a more unique and stylish look. The case is also a good option for users who are interested in overclocking their laptop’s components, as the improved cooling system can help to prevent overheating.

The Asus ROG Ally replacement case is a well-designed and feature-rich case that offers a number of benefits over the stock case. The transparent case is a unique feature that lets you see all of the laptop’s internal components, while the improved cooling system and RGB lighting are both welcome additions. If you are looking for a way to improve your ROG Ally gaming laptop, the new replacement case is a good option to consider.