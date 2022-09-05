ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Rapture GT-AX6000

Ads

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced Rapture GT-AX6000, a high-performance WiFi 6 (802.11ax) gaming router with a striking all-new design. The futuristic ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 gaming router lets gamers connect more devices and upgrades their gaming experience to the next level. Powered by a 2.0 GHz 64-bit quad-core Broadcom® CPU and flagship next-gen Broadcom WiFi 6 chipsets, it delivers wireless speeds up to 6000 Mbps with ASUS RangeBoost Plus for enhanced range, so it’s always primed for the biggest battles. Fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects make the GT-AX6000 a router that demands to be seen.