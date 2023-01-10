Home News ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Keris Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the availability of Keris Wireless AimPoint — a lightweight gaming mouse equipped with the industry-leading ROG AimPoint optical sensor and ROG SpeedNova wireless technology, available in Black or Moonlight White. The 36,000-dpi ROG AimPoint optical sensor enables precision tracking while ROG SpeedNova lets gamers play on a faster, more stable low-latency wireless connection. In addition, the latter maximizes power use to extend battery life. An optimized internal layout drops the Keris Wireless AimPoint’s weight to just 75 grams, ensuring user comfort even after hours of play. Bundled anti-slip ROG-patterned mouse grip tape provides users with a more secure grip and an added bit of flair.

