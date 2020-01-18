Asus Republic Day Sale on Flipkart is now live, offering exciting discounts on Asus 6z, 5z, Max M2, Max Pro M1

India is all set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day and companies are leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the patriotic fever gripping across the entire nation during this time. Take for instance Asus India that has teamed up with Flipkart and is offering a host of deals on some of its most popular mobile phone range.

The sale starts a few hours from now, or mid-night of January 18, 2020 and will run till mid-night of January 22, 2020. The deal starts a few hours earlier, 8:00 PM on January 18 for Flipkart Plus members.

Here are the details of all the deals and discounts on Asus phone as part of Republic Day celebrations.

Asus 6Z:

The flagship Asus phone packs top-notch specs featuring a Snapdragon 855 processor. The phone comes with what the company prefers to terms as the NanoEdge display and offers a 5000 mAh battery. However, the biggest USP of the phone happens to be its swivel phone design so that the rear cam can also function as the front facing selfie cam as well.

Specifically, its a dual cam setup that the phone boasts of which includes a 48 mp and 13 mp sensor. Also, its the IMX586 flagship sensor that the phone packs in having a 180 degree field of view as well as a Super night mode to aid photography even in low light conditions.

Coming to the deals, the company is now offering exchange offer of INR 4000 on the 6/64 GB and 6/ 128 GB models. The exchange offer is INR 3000 on the top-end 8/ 256 GB model. This comes over the regular selling price of INR 27,999, INR 30,999 and INR 34,999 of the 6/ 64 GB, 6/ 128 GB and 8/ 256 GB versions of the 6Z respectively.

Then there also is no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months applicable to all banks.

Buyers using ICICI Bank credit cards and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards will have another 10 percent shaved off the deal price.

Asus 5Z:

The Asus 5Z is the predecessor of the current Asus 6Z and comes powered by the SD 855 chipset. The 5Z comes with a Full HD+ 19:9 display and features a dual cam setup at the rear featuring IMX 363 Sensor from Sony.

As for the deals on the 5Z, there is a flat INR 3000 discount on all models. That makes the entry-level 6/ 128 GB model to be priced INR 15,999, down from the usual selling price of INR 18,999. Similarly, the top-end 8/256 GB model will be available for INR 18,999, down from the usual price of INR 21,999.

Then there is the no-cost EMI and another 10 percent discount available on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards, similar to what is available on the Asus 6Z.

Asus Max M2:

There is a flat INR 500 discount on the phone. That brings the price down to INR 6,999 on the 3/ 32 GB model which otherwise costs INR 7,499. Similarly, the 4/ 64 GB model will have the Republic Day special price of INR 8,499, down from the usual INR 8,999.

Asus Max Pro M1:

Asus is offering a flat INR 500 discount on the Max Pro M1. That makes the 3/ 32 GB, 4/ 64 GB and 6/ 64 GB models to have Republic Day special price of INR 6,999, INR 7,999 and INR 10,999 respectively. The three models other wise is priced INR 7,499, INR 8,499 and INR 11,499 respectively.

The two offers of no cost EMI for 3 and 6 months along with bank offer of 10 percent discount on ICICI and Kotak Bank cards are equally applicable on both the Max M2 and Max Pro M1.

If all the above prices seem lucrative enough, make it to the Flipkart site soon enough.