ASUS Motherboards Ready for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs with 3D V-Cache

ASUS today announced availability of a BIOS update for its X670 and X670E motherboards that enables full compatibility with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series X3D CPUs featuring AMD 3D V-Cache™ technology.

The proven gaming performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU made it a long-standing favorite for PC builders. ASUS motherboards gave those builders high-performance, feature-rich options for assembling a potent gaming machine built around one of these chips. Now, AMD is upping its game with two new Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs with AMD 3D V-Cache technology: the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. Combining a 3D vertical cache and all the advantages of the cutting-edge X670 platform, these chips are poised to seize the gaming performance crown.

Once again, ASUS motherboards give PC builders the options they need to select the perfect board for their new AMD gaming PC. Since the new CPUs slot into the AM5 socket, they are compatible with the full selection of X670 E /X670 motherboards from the ROG Crosshair, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, ProArt, and Prime motherboard lineups.

Before users make plans to build or update their PC for the new Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs, they should first ensure that their motherboard supports them. The latest firmware versions for ASUS X670E and X670 motherboards support these new chips from day one. If users are upgrading their existing system, ASUS recommends updating the BIOS to the latest version for the best possible experience.

Even if users are buying a new motherboard to accompany their new chip, they should check that it is prepped with the latest firmware. ASUS makes every effort to ensure that its motherboards leave the factory with the latest updates installed. However, if users are building a new PC shortly after the launch of these new CPUs, there is a chance that they may receive a motherboard from existing stock without the necessary firmware. Users should employ the chart below to locate the most recent BIOS version for their motherboard. If they need help updating their BIOS, they can check out this detailed step-by-step guide .

X670 motherboard model BIOS version ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme 0922 ROG Crosshair X670E Hero 0922 ROG Crosshair X670E Gene 0922 ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi 0922 ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi 0922 ROG Strix X670E-A Gaming WiFi 0922 ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi 1222 TUF Gaming X670E-Plus WiFi 1222 TUF Gaming X670E-Plus 1222 ProArt X670E-Creator WiFi 0922 Prime X670E-Pro WiFi 1222 Prime X670E-P 1222 Prime X670-P WiFi 1222 Prime X670-P 1222

