ASUS launches Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (Touch)

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS, today launched an exciting lineup of laptops featuring an elegantly versatile Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15 (touch). ASUS brings technologically sophisticated versatile form factor with a sleek new lineup offering comfort, convenience, exceptional battery life, and a touchscreen. Designed for youth and working professionals allowing people to multitask with compact and sleek designs, and rendering great performance. Vivobook S 14 Flip comes both in AMD and Intel processor capabilities in India, with the newest features and robust performance.

The pricing for Zenbook Flip 14 starts from INR 99,990 and goes on sales offline and online. While the pricing forVivobook S 14 Flip starts from INR 66,990, and Vivobook 15 at INR 49,990 onwards and will be available online and offline.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “Balancing elegance and versatility, today we introduced an interesting line up of laptops in India with the Zenbook and Vivobook range as part of our aim to innovate and better serve our consumers across price segments. With our expanded line-up, we hope to provide a seamless computing experience to our customers. The new range has been enhanced with the best in class up-to-date features curated specifically for young working professionals.”

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401)

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is equipped with one of the best displays in the market with a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 550 nits of brightness producing perfect color accuracy with a 4-sided NanoEdge design with an incredibly slim 2.9mm bezels on the sides to provide an 88% screen to body ratio. It also supports stylus input and can differentiate between 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Zenbook Flip 14 is just 15.9 mm thin, one of the slimmest convertible laptops with an OLED display, and weighs just 1.4kg. In terms of versatility, It has an exclusive 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design allowing the display to be flipped to any position. It is equipped with the latest gaming-grade intel 12th Gen H-series processors which offer incredible performance as well as efficiency. The ASUS Zenbook Flip 14 OLED has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM on all models.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402, TN3402)

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip features 14-inch IPS panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering 1920X1200 resolution. The touchscreen panel has a brightness of 300 nits. It also has been certified by TUF Rheinland for low blue light emissions. The ASUS Vivobook will be available in India in both Intel and AMD variants i.e. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with AMD Radeon Graphics, and Intel Core i512500H with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It comes with a high-performance 79-blade cooling fan and two heavy-duty heat pipes for better heat dissipation. The power button on Vivobook has an embedded fingerprint scanner which can be used easily to authenticate and unlock the device. Vivobook S 14 Flip comes with a long-lasting 50Hr battery, along with efficient CPU architecture using low power consumption, enabling all-day battery life.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (touch) (X1502)

Vivobook 15 is a sleek and a light-weight device providing the experience of a 15.6-inches full HD screen with slim bezels with an immersive 82% screen-to-body ratio. With a better screen, bigger battery, and enhanced computing capabilities, the Vivobook 15 is sleek and lighter than its predecessors. The overall weight of the device is down to 1.7 Kg from 1.9kg.

Pricing and availability:

Model Name Availability Starting Price (SRP) Zenbook Flip 14 (UP5401) Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers INR 99,990 Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402) Vivobook S 14 Flip (TN3402) Online: ASUS e-shop/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers INR 74,990 INR 66,990 Vivobook 15 Touch (X1502) Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers INR 49,990