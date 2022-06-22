ASUS launches ROG Flow Z13, the First detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet

Ads

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today introduced the Flow Z lineup to its ROG ecosystem in India with the launch of ROG Flow Z13, the industry’s first detachable 2-in-1 gaming tablet. The tablet is launched along with the refreshed TUF Dash F15 2022 model. Resonating the philosophy of ‘One device, Infinite play’, the ROG Flow Z13 preserves the strength of a powerful gaming laptop by housing up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and NVIDIA® up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, in the most powerful gaming tablet form factor. It comes with the external GPU, XG Mobile, and an option to choose from 4K 60Hz and FHD 120Hz touch panel options, all wrapped in a super light 1.1kg chassis. Alongside the ROG Flow Z13, ASUS further strengthened its TUF lineup with the launch of the new TUF Dash F15. With a complete revamp, the TUF Dash F15 now offers a cleaner, more professional look with a cutting-edge combination of CPU and GPU, making it perfect for users looking for a robust gaming device on the go. The ROG Flow Z13 and TUF Dash F15 will be available at the starting price of INR 1,36,990 and INR 90,990 respectively, both online (ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart) and offline (ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores/Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital).

With the ROG Flow Z13, ASUS has brought in a revolutionary change in their philosophy and innovation. It comes with a modernized and portable form factor while maintaining its sci-fi, spaceship-inspired heritage. When it comes to productivity, the device excels in clamshell mode when using the kickstand and included a keyboard to revolutionize your user experience, giving it a better cooling environment than standard laptops. With up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU and up to a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU in this ultraportable tablet form factor, which weighs just 1.1 you can pair the best aspects of PC gaming with the freedom to go anywhere. For extra gaming horsepower and I/O expansion, the FLOW Z13 is compatible with the XG Mobile family of external GPUs. Connect it to the 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3080, or this year’s new addition to the XG Mobile family, which includes options from the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GDDR6 12G. Just like all 2022 ROG models, the Flow Z13 also features the MUX Switch. The MUX Switch significantly reduces in-game latencies and boosts performance by up to 10%. It also features two display options (both are touch panels), a 4K 60Hz display with 85 percent DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120Hz screen with 100 percent sRGB coverage.

Another power-packed laptop of the TUF series, the new TUF Dash F15, is always ready to dash into action with ease between gaming, streaming, and general productivity tasks. The machine’s look and feel are defined by clean lines. This modernized design is suited for all environments: at LAN parties and work alike, tapering down to a streamlined 19.95mm thin allowing it to slip easily into backpacks and travel with you everywhere. With up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU (6 Performance cores + 4 efficiency cores), the TUF Dash powers through everyday work and hardcore play. To elevate the visual experience, users can choose between a 165Hz QHD panel as well as a buttery smooth 300Hz FHD panel. Moreover, the dual firing speakers now come with Dolby Atmos support and ensure an unparalleled level of high-fidelity audio for the TUF series. Two-way AI Noise Cancelation keeps incoming and outgoing communications clear of background noise, letting you focus on the action. Like all other 2022 TUF laptops, the new TUF Dash F15 too features the MUX switch.

Commenting on new launches, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, stated, “We at ASUS, believe in constantly revolutionizing our design and innovation story to deliver the most immersive and industry-leading products to the users. The launch of Flow Z13, which is the first gaming tablet has enabled us to elevate our contribution in the gaming segment. With the Flow Z13, we have further strengthened our commitment to empowering more users in the community by launching more devices that are compatible with the XG Mobile. We have also refreshed the celebrated TUF Dash F15 lineup and will continue to design devices keeping in mind the holistic requirement of the gamers for an enriched experience.”

Key Features – Flow Z13

Key Features – TUF Dash F15

Price and Availability

Series Starting Price (INR) Availability Flow Z13 1,36,990 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers TUF Dash 90,990 Online: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart Brand Store: ASUS Exclusive Stores/ ROG Stores Multi-Brand Retailers: Croma/Vijay Sales/Reliance Digital & all ASUS authorized dealers