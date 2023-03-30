ASUS India Launches ‘Select Store’ in India for Refurbished PCs

ASUS India, a Taiwanese tech giant, today announced the launch of the first ‘Select Store’ in India for refurbished personal computers (PCs). The new store will provide customers with access to high-quality refurbished PCs that have been carefully inspected and restored to excellent condition, at an affordable price.

The ASUS Select Store is located at Nehru Place, New Delhi. The store will feature a modern design, with a spacious and comfortable layout that encourages customers to browse and explore the refurbished products.

The ASUS Select Store will feature a wide range of products, including consumer laptops, gaming PCs, creator series laptops, desktops, etc. that have been thoroughly tested, restored, and certified by ASUS to meet the same high standards as brand-new products with 1-year company warranty. The ASUS Select store aims to enhance the immersive journey for consumers by providing them with first-hand knowledge and improving the customer experience with the purchase of refurbished PCs.

Commenting during the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “Asian countries are witnessing exponential growth in demand for refurbished products. With the growing focus on sustainability and circular economy, refurbished products are driving a new trend in almost every business territory. At ASUS, we are committed to sustainability and reducing our environmental impact. By launching first Select Store for refurbished PCs, we are providing customers with more affordable option for their computing needs.”

He added, “Nehru Place, widely regarded as the largest electronics market in India, has been selected as the site for our Select store, considering the high volume of customers who visit the market seeking to purchase new or refurbished computing devices. Keeping this in mind, we have chosen this location and have kept the pricing of the high-end product units with an attractive discount offering of 20% – 30% on retail price. As part of our expansion plans, we aim to establish additional Select stores across the country and look forward to having at least one store in each division of West, East, and South India. Further, ASUS incorporates cutting-edge technology in all its retail outlets for a smooth and safe shopping experience.”

The ASUS Select Store represents a significant stride towards a sustainable future, offering customers a chance to acquire superior quality products at accessible prices. The company leverages technological advancements to promote sustainability across its operations, encompassing a range of eco-conscious practices such as carbon footprint reduction, incorporation of eco-friendly packaging, and collaborations with recycling companies to ensure proper disposal of e-waste.