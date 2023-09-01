ASUS India Introduces New Chromebooks – CX1400 and CX1500

ASUS today announces the new ASUS Chromebook CX1 series with 14 and 15-inch Chromebooks, sporting all-new lightweight and sustainable laptop design that’s Military-grade certified with sleek aesthetics and designed to empower modern on-the-go lifestyles.

With up to a bright, clear Full-HD display in 14-inch and 15-inch screen options in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants, ASUS Chromebook CX1 series is powered by a fast yet power-efficient processor paired along with up to superfast LPDDR4X 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It’s also sports the latest Wi-Fi 6 + ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS & Bluetooth 5.2 offering incredibly fast, yet stable wireless interconnectivity. The series features long-lasting battery that delivers up to 11 hours of productivity on a single charge, handing users the freedom to breeze through everyday tasks.

With smooth performance, robust security, impressive military-grade durability and convenient features, the ASUS Chromebook CX1 series is perfect for empowering seamless and mobile productivity and entertainment for everyone.

Commenting on the launch Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group, ASUS India said, “The new ASUS Chromebook range is Thoughtfully Simple, built with Asus’s design thinking approach in combination with Google’s ecosystem of millions of applications on Play Store, Asus Chromebooks redefine users’ computing experience. With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security, catering seamlessly to business requirements as well. These Chromebooks will be available in touch as well as non-touch variants offering unparalleled versatility to cater to various user preferences.”

Lightweight and sleek design with Full-HD Display

The new ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 embody pure style with a distinctively trendy, yet sleek look and feel. The lightweight design also embraces sustainability, with recycled materials built in to make it more environmentally friendly. The new series also sports a vivid and immersive Full-HD display with up to Wide-view technology for a seamless and engaging visual experience.

Resilience is built right in

With structural reinforcements to boost chassis strength, the new ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 are solidly built and provide durability for daily use and travel. It also meets next-level and industry-leading MIL-STD 810H US military tests, which are more rigorous and demanding than ever before. Additionally, the device undergoes stringent in-house testing — including up to an incredible 30k open and close life-cycle hinge test, up to 30kg panel-pressure test, and shock and drop tests — to ensure maximum strength and resilience, so there’s no need to worry about everyday knocks and bumps.

Smart and Multi-tasked productivity

With its peppy and power-efficient Intel Celeron N4500 processor coupled with up to 8GB of fast LPDDR4X RAM along with up to 128GB of Solid-state eMMC storage, the ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 deliver excellent performance for responsive and multi-tasked experiences with your favourite Android and Linux apps. It also offers dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) for strong, stable signals and superfast speeds, allowing online content to be loaded in the blink of an eye. Its connectivity is improved further by exclusive ASUS technologies — such as ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS — that ensure greater speed, stability, and range for Wi-Fi connections, helping users stay connected anywhere.

ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 is also superbly power-efficient, with a long-life battery designed to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge thanks to a large high-quality 3-cell 50Wh battery, empowering work & play throughout the day.

The series also features loud front-facing stereo speakers for totally immersive audio experiences.

The Best of ChromeOS

Combined with the full capabilities of Google Workspace and your favourite Android apps from Google Play, ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 has everything needed to get anything done, all in one place. Updates and anti-virus protection are both built-in and automated, seamlessly keeping both the device and its data safe and secure – and ensuring that the user always benefits from the latest features and protection.

Users can get more done faster using their voice on the ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500. Sending an email, finding documents, listening to music, accessing a calendar, or controlling smart home devices can all be executed by saying “OK Google” – with no need to switch apps or screens.

Each purchase of an ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 also carries an entitlement to a 12-month Google One subscription. The membership includes 100 GB of cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, plus many other extra benefits — all in one shareable family plan.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 price start from ₹21,990, for a limited time the introductory pricing only on Flipkart starts from ₹18,990/- and is available from 1st September 2023 in India from Flipkart. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

Specifications

Model CX1400CKA/CX1400FKA/CX1500CKA

Operating system ChromeOS

ChromeOS with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade

CPU Intel® Celeron® N4500 processor 1.1 GHz

(4MB cache, up to 2.8 GHz, 2 cores)

GPU Intel® UHD graphics

Memory Up to 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage Up to 128 GB eMMC

Display

CX1400CKA –

35.56 cms (14) Anti-glare FHD (1920 x 1080) display having 16:09 Aspect Ratio, 60Hz Refresh rate, 220nits Brightness.

35.56 cms (14) Anti-glare FHD (1920 x 1080) display having 16:09 Aspect Ratio, Wide view, 60Hz Refresh rate, 250nits Brightness

CX1400FKA –

35.56 cms (14) Touch screen Glossy FHD (1920 x 1080) display having 16:09 Aspect Ratio, 60Hz Refresh rate, 250nits Brightness.

CX1500CKA –

39.624 cms (15.6) Anti-glare FHD (1920 x 1080) display having 16:09 Aspect Ratio, 60Hz Refresh rate, 220nits Brightness.

I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C®

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5 mm combo audio jack

microSD card reader

Camera 720p HD camera

Wireless Dual-band 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth® 5.2

Audio Built-in microphone

Built-in stereo 2W speakers

Google Assistant

Weight & Dimensions

CX1400CKA – 1.47 kg

326.5 x 228.7 x 18.66 mm

CX1400FKA – 1.63kg

326.5 x 228.7 x 18.66 mm

CX1500CKA – 1.80kg

361 x 249 x 18.7mm

Battery CX1400CKA & CX1400FKA – 3 cell 50Wh

CX1500CKA – 2 cell 42Wh

Security Titan C security chip

Keyboard and touchpad Full-size chiclet keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel

Featured Software Google Admin console (sold separately)

AC adapter Type-C®, 45 W; Output: 15 V DC, 3 A; Input: 100~240 V AC 50/60 Hz universal