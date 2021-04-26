Asus has launched its new ExpertBook B9 laptop in India which now comes with the 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. The ExpertBook B9 is also unique on several counts, which includes ASUS NumberPad 2.0 so that the trackpad also serves as a Numpad as well. That apart, the ExpertBook B9 is Intel Evo certified too, which means the laptop certifies with Intel’s standards on a thin and light build besides offering class-leading performance and battery life as well.

Detailed specifications of the Asus ExpertBook B9

As already stated above, the ExpertBook B9 features the newest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors, of which there are going to be two variants available. Things start with the Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU while the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU powers the most powerful iteration of the business-friendly laptop. Both come integrated with the Intel Xe GPU with there being no provision of a dedicated GPU. The two laptops offer 8 GB and 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory along with max Dual NBMEe M.2 SSDs of up to a max of 2 GB capacity.

For display, there is the 14-inch IPS LCD panel having Full HD resolution. Bezels along the sides are quite minimal and allow for a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also offers 400 nits of peak brightness while covering 100 percent of the sRGB gamut. For connectivity, the laptop features two UBS Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support along with a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port. Then there also is the lone HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an RJ-45 LAN port via the micro-HDMI port, and a Kensington lock slot. Besides, the laptop also offers Wi-FI 6 802.11AX and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

For software, there is the option to go for either Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. Among the other salient features of the laptop include a backlit keyboard and Quad 360-degrees far-field microphones. Ensuring top-grade security is the Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 embedded security chip while the device also supports Windows Hello Face recognition and fingerprint scanner. Then there is a webcam shutter as well on top if the 720p webcam to allow for extra privacy.

The ExpertBook B9 is MIL-STD 810H certified too and hence can take on some rough handling as well. That is quite amazing for a device that measures just 14.5 mm at its widest point while tipping the scales at 1.005 Kg. Power comes from a 65Wh battery that is backed by a 65W fast charging solution.

Price and availability

The ASUS ExpertBook B9 starts at Rs 1,15,489 for the base model with a Core i5 chip inside. The laptop can be bought via all major online and offline retailers across the country.