ASUS expands its ROG Slash Accessories line-up in India

ASUS always strives to improve the customer experience at every step and accessories play a crucial role in demonstrating the consumers’ lifestyle and aspirations. ASUS is committed to strengthening its accessories lineup in 2023, keeping in mind the rising requirement for tech accessories and travel essentials. Aligned with the same, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the new ROG SLASH Accessories lineup. This unique new product line is inspired by a cyberpunk attitude, highlighting the binary code that builds the virtual world. With a bold color scheme and durable materials, ROG SLASH is ready for gamers everywhere. With this line-up, ASUS is introducing two new products – the Slash Backpack and the Slash Drawstring bag, the perfect allies for gaming enthusiasts and wanderers alike, further expanding its Slash accessories lineup.

ROG SLASH lineup was introduced by ASUS ROG to take the first-mover advantage in the gaming industry and aims to define eSports fashion before others. The design story of the new lineup focuses on both gaming and current fashion trends, including the elements of eSports and cyberpunk. The Violet Red and Electric Blue color scheme pays homage to some of the original esports team colors of red versus blue. This bold color palette reflects the passion of ROG SLASH and the brand’s readiness to challenge existing notions about fashion.

ROG SLASH is defined by its colorful, code-inspired design and by its versatility and durable build. With adjustable straps, multiple compartments, and water-repellent TPU materials, ROG SLASH is ready to secure the essentials of everyday life. The ROG Slash is the ultimate combination of style and strength, well-suited for tech, travel, and gaming enthusiasts, enabling them to easily carry and transport tech and travel essentials, anywhere, anytime, with panache.

Slash Backpack:

Stand out from the crowd: The backpack features a 19.4L of cargo capacity hidden inside a stealthy design, which can accommodate a full-size 17” laptop with room to spare. There are multiple internal pockets to store a day’s worth of gear and It also comes equipped with a quick-access zipper that lets you conveniently access the main compartment with ease. Made with water-repellent material, the backpack offers protection and longevity, making it the perfect travel companion

Perfectly laid out: It has an adjustable shoulder strap with a 360-degree snap hook along with duraflex buckles. It also comes with breathable mesh fabric which is used for air ventilation to keep you and your belongings fresh. The dedicated laptop divider and numerous exterior pockets make it perfect for everyday essentials

Convenience: The Backpack is a full-sized pack on its own, but also comes with a detachable sling bag, making it incredibly versatile, regardless of where the day takes you

Slash Drawstring:

Aesthetics: Made of water-repellent polyester and breathable mesh, the bag offers strong protection from external elements. The inner zip pocket lets you conveniently carry your valuables while showcasing your style, making it the perfect daily driver. It features a trendy yet stylish design with a zinc alloy buckle and the Drawstring features a fashionable two-tone rope along with a ROG Slash pattern

Three-way carry options: Tailored to the needs and comfort of the consumers, the bag offers three-way carry options – over the shoulder, by hand, or across the body

Versatility: It has two voluminous compartments to store a day’s worth of gear along with your everyday tech and essentials. It also features a detachable outer bag with 2 easy-access pockets to make one’s travel as seamless as possible

Specifications:

Series ROG SLASH ROG SLASH Model BP3705 BD3700 Marketing Name ROG Slash Backpack ROG Slash Drawstring Bag Dimension (L) 510 x (W) 340 x (H) 180mm 480 x 365 mm Notebook Compartment 17”inch

385 x 300 x 25 mm NA Weight 1660 grams 810 grams Materials Main Material: 840D TPU Lining: 230T twill polyester fabric Premium water-repellent PU material Capacity 19.4L 19L Interior Pocket/Compartment 1 Laptop Compartment 1 Tablet Compartment 2 Quick Access Pockets 1 Bottle Pocket 1 Main Compartment 1 Zip Pocket Exterior Pocket 2 Button front pockets (front detachable small bag) 2 Button front pockets (front detachable small bag)

The ROG Slash Backpack and the ROG Slash Drawstring Bag are priced at INR 6999 and INR 2999 respectively and will be available for purchase starting from 22ndAugust at online ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart and offline ROG Stores.