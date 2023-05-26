ASUS Announces ROG Strix & ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Cards

ASUS today announced the ROG Strix AMD Radeon™ RX 7600, ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 and ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 V2 graphics cards, which are designed to strike the perfect balance between affordability and gaming power, with stunning visuals and fluid performance.

Game on with the ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600

Key generation-over-generation upgrades make the ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card a serious contender for a user’s next gaming PC. Compared to the last-gen ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, it operates more quietly while running at broadly similar temperatures, and it has a TGP (total graphics power) of 145 watts.

An efficient GPU and an effective cooling solution make all the difference. Two of the 11-blade Axial-tech fans keep a steady stream of cooling air moving through its 2.9-slot heatsink, and dual-ball fan bearings help ensure a long lifetime. Venting in the aluminum protective backplate provides another pathway for heat to dissipate from the card. It is equipped with 0 dB tech as well, so the fans will entirely spin down for silent operation whenever temperatures permit. A Dual BIOS switch lets gamers easily prioritize performance or quiet operation.

Angular lines and contrasting elements give the ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics a striking personality, but the metallic black and silver hues across its shroud ensure that it will fit in nicely with a wide range of hardware. Addressable RGB LEDs at the top corner of the card allow users to add a dash of customizable color that they can synchronize with the rest of their compatible gear through ASUS Aura Sync .

The ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 never loses its cool

ASUS Dual graphics cards deliver great performance and essential features in compact, space-saving designs. If users are plotting to build a small-form-factor gaming PC, the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 or the ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 V2 graphics card might be the perfect pick. The short card length and slimmed-down heatsink ensure they will have ample access to fresh air in situations where thicker cards would be choked.

As with the ROG Strix variant, the Dual models feature a pair of Axial-tech fans precision-engineered to quietly deliver a steady stream of cooling air. For silent operation during light workloads when GPU temperatures are low, the cards’ 0 dB tech will spin the fans down entirely. These cards are constructed with ASUS Auto-Extreme technology, an automated manufacturing process that allows all soldering to be completed in a single pass. This reduces thermal strain on components and avoids the use of harsh cleaning chemicals during production, resulting in less environmental impact, lower manufacturing power consumption, and a more reliable product overall.

Easy control with GPU Tweak III

The ROG Strix AMD Radeon RX 7600 and Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards offer an excellent balance of acoustic, thermal, and graphics performance right out of the box. But many enthusiasts will be eager to fine-tune their graphics cards to best suit their personal preferences. That is why ASUS offers the easy-to-use GPU Tweak III app .

Built on years of feedback from the PC community, this tool makes it easy to overclock or undervolt a graphics card, customize fan curves and monitor vital hardware information. Whether users are looking for plug-and-play experiences with preset profiles, or a comprehensive panel of tools to customize their card exactly to their liking, GPU Tweak III has what they need.

Availability & Pricing

ROG Strix & ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards will be available soon in India. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.