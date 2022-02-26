After months of waiting, Asus is finally bringing their compact flagship Asus 8z to India on February 28. The phone packs a 5.9-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC gets up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM & 128GB of UFS3.1 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the phone gets a dual rear camera setup with a main 64MP Sony sensor and a 12MP selfie shooter. The 8z run on Android 11 with Zen UI on top. The phone is juiced by a rather small 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

ASUS ZenFone 8z specsheet

5.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+

120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Rear camera- 64MP (Sony IMX686 sensor) (f/1.8) OIS, 12MP ultra-wide lens (Sony IMX363 sensor) (f/2.2), 4cm macro mode

Front camera- 12MP (Sony IMX663 sensor)

Android 11 with ZenUI

Dual SIM

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo speakers, Dirac HD sound, Hi-Res Audio

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

In-display fingerprint scanner

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC

4,000mAh with 30W fast charging

Pricing & Availability

The ASUS Zenfone 8z comes in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver colours in the global markets and carries a price tag of $599 for the 6/128GB model. In India, the phone is expected to be priced between INR 35-40k with sales commencing sometime early March.