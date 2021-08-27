Delta-8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), also known as D8, is a compound found naturally throughout the cannabis plant – including both hemp and marijuana varieties.

Isolated Delta8-THC is used for medical purposes to treat nausea, anorexia, and other symptoms. Many buyers mistakenly believe that this compound only comes from hemp due to the term “Delta-8”. In fact, it’s just a name given by scientists who discovered Delta-8 in the plant.

It is one of the most popular cannabinoids due to its relaxing and calming effects as compared to other synthetic cannabinoids such as K2 or Spice. Since these varieties have been banned in some states, manufacturers are now producing new compounds which can be legally purchased over the counter.

Is It Legal In Tennessee?

Delta-8 products from Mr. Hemp Flower are legal in Tennessee because there isn’t any type of legislation that relates to this particular synthetic structure. Although it does have an active ingredient [THC] listed on certain packages, it doesn’t violate federal laws because its quantity doesn’t exceed the 0.3% limit.

This means that one could buy an over-the-counter product at their local convenience store and not fear any legal repercussions.

In fact, Delta-8 has a very similar chemical makeup to THC which is the active ingredient in Marijuana. Delta-8 is a compound that activates cannabinoid receptors within your central nervous system to give you an uplifting feeling and relief from anxiety.

Which Plants Produce Delta-8?

Delta-8 occurs naturally throughout all cannabis plants including hemp varieties. It cannot be produced synthetically or found in any other plant species. Delta-8 THC is a metabolic byproduct of THC when exposed to heat and sunlight. This means that even if you find a strain with high levels of D9 (like ACDC), there will always be small amounts of D8 present.

Indeed, a study from the University of Mississippi found that every single cannabis sample they tested had trace amounts of Delta-8.

Delta-8: Safety & Law

On a federal level, the legality of Delta-8 is complicated. This compound hasn’t been listed as an illegal substance. To see the difference, you can see that the federal laws have specifically banned Delta 9 THC which is also the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, there are no laws regarding Delta 8.

In fact, the DEA has mentioned that they “do not have sufficient information” on this specific cannabinoid. Therefore, it’s unknown whether or not Delta-8 would be covered under a state law banning synthetic cannabis products due to its relation to the THC compound found in cannabis products.

However, despite all the haze, it is sold legally throughout the US, but some states have still banned the use and distribution of D8. These include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah.

In 2004, the FDA issued warning letters against several companies selling doobies with high levels of D8. The following year in 2005, the CDC released results from a national survey that contradicted government claims that marijuana was linked to lung cancer and other respiratory ailments. Instead, researchers found that occasional use was linked to a lowered risk of respiratory ailments.

In 2010, the first legal action against D8 in Colorado occurred when Ralph Stanley Delgado was accused of selling marijuana-infused brownies containing at least 150 mg of Delta-8 THC per dose.

Charges were dismissed due to lack of scientific evidence confirming that D8 had adverse effects on humans – but not before $60k taxpayer dollars down the drain for a failed prosecution.

Are There Any Adverse Effects of D8 Overdose?

Overall, there is irrefutable proof that consuming too much Delta-8 THC can cause adverse effects in users including psychosis and vomiting. Increasingly, studies have been linking Delta-8 consumption with symptoms like short-term memory loss, impaired motor coordination, slowed reaction time, and anxiety.

So while Delta-8 is not explicitly illegal, it’s not entirely safe to consume in large doses. In fact, the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse (or NIDA for short) urges caution against consuming high levels of Delta-8 THC for recreational purposes.

In smaller quantities, it should be just fine, but be cautious when taking large doses since it does contain a trace amount of THC and the excess can cause some adverse effects.

It should be noted that animal research and epidemiological studies have shown that exposure to high doses of Delta 9-THC can produce effects similar to those of other hallucinogenic drugs.

Although there has been no evidence found linking marijuana use during pregnancy with fetal abnormalities or any lasting harmful effects on the fetus, it is possible that D9-THC could affect some developing fetuses. Therefore, pregnant women who are using cannabis should be encouraged to discontinue or moderate their use.

How Much Delta-8 Should You Take?

If you’re planning on enjoying some D8, please exercise caution and consider starting with lowering your dose. The answer depends on several factors including your weight, tolerance, hydration levels, metabolism, and mood.

As a general guideline for light users under 125lbs (56kg), I recommend starting with 5mgs of Delta-8 per dose. If this feels like too little after 20 minutes, increase the dosage by 1mg.

One exception is if you are new to THC-Delta products. If this is your first time using Delta 8 then begin with 2.5mgs per dose of Delta-8, and increase as confidence allows.

All other users should consume 5mgs of Delta-8 at a time. If anything, stick with California’s industry-standard 10 mg per dose. This still allows for long-lasting effects with far less chance of feeling “too high”.

This may be consumed either all in one sitting or over the course of two hours, but I am generally not inclined to recommend breaking it up into smaller doses because that’s just needless work for yourself when it comes down to it.

If you feel like lowering the dosage after 20 minutes then do so by 1mg increments until you find what works best for you, but remember: Dosing higher means greater relief and faster results, just are sure to not go overboard with it.

Another thing to keep in mind is that you should never take more than 25mgs of Delta-8 per dose. While you may get relief from dosages above this, it may be accompanied by unwanted side effects such as anxiety or paranoia. The higher the dosage, the stronger these symptoms are likely to become.

In short: Do not start out at higher doses than those outlined here if you are new to THC-Delta products. If you are a regular user then feel free to consume more per sitting while keeping an eye on your own reactions for signs of overindulgence.