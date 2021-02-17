In today’s pandemic induced world when using a mask and a sanitiser is a necessity there might be some users that might be allergic to traditional Alcohol-based Sanitizer. Given the current situation, we can’t really shy away from using these Sanitizers for obvious reasons. This is where brands like Aquox come into play.

Aquox makes something that can be quite helpful for a lot more people than just average households. Their product Hypochlorous Acid Generator AQ-DG 300 gives you an endless supply of a mild disinfectant with the everyday household items. With the AQ-DG 300 using common salt, vinegar and water, you can easily make a disinfectant/sanitiser that can be used as a substitute for Alcohol-based product.

We tried using the AQ-DG 300 for a while, and here’s how it works.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Aquox Hypochlorous Acid Generator AQ-DG 300

USB Type C Cable

Measuring spoons

Ph Test Strips

Chlorine Test strip

Documentation

How does this work?

So with the Aquox Hypochlorous Acid Generator AQ-DG 300 package, you get all the necessary items to make a virtually endless supply of a mild disinfectant. We stress on the word ‘mild’ is because the end product you get is essentially is a mild acid that is good enough to kill 99.9% of germs but has zero harmful effects on you, the end-user.

The process the machine uses here is Electrolyzed Water that is Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) which is made by combining tap water + vinegar + common salt in under 5 minutes. The end result is a disinfected that can be used as a Sanitizer, for cleaning vegetables, electronic items, pet products, kids products, and more household items.

The Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) is an approved natural disinfectant by DRDO, WHO, USFDA, USDA, US EPA, EU ECHA & other bodies worldwide. It works in under 30 seconds to provide a germ-free surface.

How good is it?

The machine or disinfectant generator for this particular model is capable of making a 300ml batch of disinfectant. The generator is well built, has a spray mechanism on the top, so could essentially use it as storage bottle or transfer the solution to one of the two spray bottles that are bundled-in with the package.

During our brief usage with the AQ-DG 300, we found the generator up to the claims that were mentioned on the company documentation. You can essentially check the acidity via the test strips that have been bundled-in that should further eliminate the doubts about the solution’s strength. The solution is mild, odour free, non-toxic and suitable for kids or people with sensitive skin/allergies. The USP of the product is the ability to have virtually endless supplies of the disinfectant and the fact that a new batch using the common ingredients can be made in just 5 minutes.

We obviously cannot test the 99.9% germ kill claims, since we are not chemists or have access to labs but for what its worth, the solution seems to be safe enough to us.

Should you buy it?

Given the current situation, we would totally recommend getting this one. Though the INR 3,999 might look a bit at first, you’re getting the ability to pump out as much solution as you want, plus this is safe when compared to Alcohol-based products. If for some reason you feel the cost of AQ-DG 300 is high, Aquox also makes a model that is priced at INR 1,500, which should be accessible to a much wider audience.