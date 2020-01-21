Apps you should have on your phone if you are dating online

There are plenty of apps available to explore free online dating these days, some very popular, some not that known though extremely beneficial in its game. Let us explore some of these apps below:

Tinder

It is the signature app and benchmark for modern dating apps for. It helps build connections within a few seconds, due to the algorithm used by the app offering an exceptional selling proposition.

The app lets you view new profiles every time you visit it with swipe right and swipe left motions for like or disinterested respectively. Though it is regarded as a casual dating site, it is used for serious relationships with mutual consent. Some of its excellent features are-:

Unlimited likes feature

Easy and fun

Swipe left – disinterested or pass

Swipe right- interested in a person

Instant chats with potential matches

OkCupid

OkCupid is refined and updated with new features added and consists of user-friendly straightforward dating tools. “Flavours”, it’s unique feature allows users to view most intriguing flavours of finding and matching people under special tags like Kinky Nerds, Word Travellers and many more.

Equipped with message tools, personality quiz and Instagram integration and much more make it an interesting app to use. The premium membership has added features like refined search tools and view people liking you. Some of its features are-

Rich dating pool with highlights of the personality & interests

Focused on the connection you are interested in only

Sets your dating preferences

Comes with advanced filter and search option

The messaging system is unique

Clover

It is a mixture of Tinder and Ok Cupid, with a unique approach to discover and meet potential dates. Tinder-like swiping feature and detailed bio are along with sorted questionnaires and date planners.

To make the exciting experience, Clover introduces live mixers to escape the boredom of match-finding routines, into the participation of mixers with 20 Questions game, or ‘on-demand dating’ indulgence. Its premium features help in improving profile visibility and interactions. It’s excellent features include-

Find potential dates either for short or long term dating

Various search filters

On-demand dating options

A 20 question fun quiz contest to observe likings of others and find a potential match

Discover nearby events, parties or meet-ups

Coffee Meets Bagel

It is an exemplary approach towards online dating makes it unique. A small number of potential matches based on their profile and tastes are sent to men while women also receive a selection of matches interested in them.

Women can reciprocate and respond to dating suggestions as per their choices. If interest is mutual, the app offers 7-day chat window for initiating conversations. Users can also earn or “beans” that provides them with more options like expanding chat window duration or viewing mutual connections. Features making it unique are-