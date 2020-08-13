Although working from home has become a popular trend in the last few years, the vast majority of people still had to or wanted to work in the office. But then the coronavirus came and turned the things upside down.

Whether you want it or not, you have to stay at home and create your office there. What’s more, as it turns out, home offices can be as efficient as the traditional ones, you just have to use certain tools to make your life easier.

In the article below, you’ll find the best apps for organizing your home office, making working from home much more efficient.

Fax Burner

If your job requires sending and receiving a lot of faxes, you should consider Fax Burner for an online faxing service. This app turns your device or email into a fax machine.

Aside from traditional sending and receiving, Fax Burner also allows you to sign fax without printing it, creating multi-page files from photos and faxing right from your email.

If faxing is bread and butter at your job, this app will save you a lot of trouble when working from home.

Dropbox

When you’re working on your company’s computer, you probably know where you keep all your files, emails, and other necessary documents. But since you don’t have it at home, you may find keeping all your data accessible quickly challenging.

And this is where Dropbox comes in. This cloud app allows you to store, backup, and access your files and documents wherever you are, on whichever device you’re currently using. Well, as long as you have your internet connection, of course.

You can also use Dropbox to connect with other coworkers to exchange files and have them all in one place.

LastPass

Since your company’s computer has all the necessary passwords and logins, you don’t have to worry about remembering them. But when using your device, you still need to access them, and having to remember them all can be overwhelming.

Fortunately, there’s an app to help you with that. LastPass is a fantastic passwords and logins organizer, that allows you to save everything you need, and gain access to it wherever you need.

It also has certain protections that ensure all your passwords are safe and well. What’s more, since you have it on your phone, you can stop worrying about lost cards full of written passwords.

Evernote

Working from home has one serious con – your house is full of distractions. Your home office can quickly change into a procrastination area, and that can lead to unfinished tasks, unsent emails, etc.

If you know you’ve always had problems with organizing your work, and don’t want situations listed above, a simple solution is installing Evernote on your device.

The app allows you to create to-do lists, write down notes, make photos and voice recordings, and set reminders. Thanks to that, you’ll plan your work more efficiently, and not allow anything to slip your mind.

Boomerang

How many times have you not been able to find emails and addresses? With tons of email addresses and messages, it’s pretty hard not to lose track and time when looking for them.

Boomerang is an app that organizes your inbox and allows you to find the messages and addresses you need quickly. It’s a free Gmail plug-in, that also comes with plenty of other options, like scheduling future emails and setting up reminders.

What’s more, Boomerang allows you to see whether your email message is high-quality and engaging, or pause your inbox for a certain amount of time.

Slack

Even though you work from home, you still need to communicate efficiently with your coworkers, and with all due respect, Skype is not a perfect tool. Fortunately, there’s a software that can connect the whole office and create an online workspace.

Slack, because that’s the software we have in mind, allows you to connect with all your coworkers and exchange ideas, documents, photos, videos, links, etc.

What’s more, it’s user-friendly and has many additional features that maximize your working experience. Once you start using Slack, you’ll feel the office vibe even at home.

Summary

Home offices are the future, and the pandemic showed that they could be as effective, if not more, than working at the brick-and-mortar office. What’s more, working from home makes you feel more comfortable and relaxed, so double win.

Additionally, with the ongoing technology development, there are tons of apps and software designed to make your work easier and more organized.

You can quickly try them out to find which ones suit you best. Some of them are free, but most of them aren’t, and you have to pay a certain amount to unlock premium features.

Do your research, and find out which app will help you do your job more efficiently, while still allowing you to stay relaxed.