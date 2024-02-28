Apple’s Vision Pro Headset May See Limited Upgrades Before 2027

Recent insights from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo point to a potential stagnation period for Apple’s high-end Vision Pro augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) headset. According to reports, the Vision Pro may not receive significant hardware upgrades until as late as 2027.

Key Highlights

Limited upgrades expected: Apple’s focus may be on cost reduction and production, not major feature changes for the Vision Pro.

2025/26 updates possible: A modified version may come, but differences could be primarily internal.

Second generation remains distant: A true Vision Pro successor with substantial upgrades likely won’t arrive until 2027.

Lower-cost model uncertain: Rumors of a cheaper Vision headset exist, but concrete information is lacking.

Analyst’s Outlook

Kuo’s analysis, based on supply chain checks, suggests Apple hasn’t begun substantial development on a second-generation Vision Pro or a more affordable version of the headset. However, internal research and development could still be ongoing.

Kuo does anticipate a possible iterative update to the existing Vision Pro entering mass production sometime between late 2025 and early 2026. Though, he emphasizes that Apple’s primary goal with this update seems to be improving costs and production efficiency. This leads Kuo to believe the user experience will remain largely unchanged from the current model.

Kuo’s Reasoning

Kuo’s prediction stems from his supply chain investigations. It appears Apple isn’t actively working on a true Vision Pro successor or a budget-friendly variant. Of course, behind-the-scenes R&D (research and development) is always possible.

For now, Kuo believes Apple will release an updated Vision Pro (potentially with undisclosed internal tweaks) in late 2025 or early 2026. However, the primary motivation seems to be improved production efficiency, potentially leading to a price reduction.

Potential Implications

It’s worth noting that Apple could decide to make largely unannounced changes, aside from a potential price reduction on this updated Vision Pro model. Kuo expects Apple to focus on expanding the Vision Pro’s availability into additional countries before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The headset saw its initial launch in the United States earlier this month.

What This Means for VR/AR

Apple’s Vision Pro is a high-profile player in the nascent consumer-focused mixed reality space. A multi-year pause on major upgrades could influence how quickly the industry matures. If one of the most expensive headsets isn’t seeing rapid iteration, it could signal a slower pace for the broader market.

The Road to 2027

If Kuo’s analysis proves accurate, it paints a picture where early adopters of the Vision Pro may not see compelling reasons to upgrade for some time. This could have implications for the pace of development within the broader AR/VR industry as Apple’s pricey headset remains one of the more ambitious consumer-focused devices on the market.

While delays in major hardware updates aren’t unusual for early-stage, niche tech, it raises questions about Apple’s commitment to making the Vision Pro a cornerstone of their future product ecosystem. The focus on cost-cutting could signify a desire to broaden the headset’s market appeal, but it could also indicate Apple remains unsure about the mass-market potential for a device like the Vision Pro. Time will tell if Apple’s strategy ultimately pays off.