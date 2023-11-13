Apple Wants iOS 18 to Be Its Most Ambitious Update in Years, Rumor Says

Apple Wants iOS 18 to Be Its Most Ambitious Update in Years,...

Apple is reportedly planning an ambitious update for iOS 18, with major new features and designs, as well as security and performance improvements. The update is said to be the most significant update to iOS in years, following a few years of relatively modest updates.

Key highlights:

Some of the rumored features for iOS 18 include a supercharged Siri, new AI integrations across the system and first-party apps, and a new design for the Home screen.

Apple is also reportedly working on generative AI features for iOS 18, but details are scarce.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has internally referred to iOS 18 as being “ambitious and compelling.” The goal is for iOS 18 to ship with “major new features and designs” alongside significant improvements to performance and security.

Gurman’s report doesn’t go into detail on what specific new features will be included in iOS 18, but he does mention that Apple is working on generative AI features for the update. Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that can create new content, such as text, images, and music.

Additional information:

In addition to the rumored features mentioned above, here are some other possibilities for iOS 18:

A new multitasking interface that makes it easier to use multiple apps at the same time.

A new system for managing notifications.

More granular controls over privacy and security.

New features for the Apple Watch and other Apple devices.

It’s also possible that Apple will surprise us with some completely new and unexpected features in iOS 18. Only time will tell what the company has in store.

