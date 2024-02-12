Apple Unveils Second Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4: What’s New and How to Get It 

Apple has released the second public beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4, allowing non-developer users to test drive the upcoming update before its official release. This beta follows the first public beta released last week and brings further refinements and bug fixes to the operating system.

Key Highlights:

Second public beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4 available for download.

Introduces new emoji characters, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Public beta testers can download the update through Software Update.

Developer beta includes additional features like ML Model performance enhancements.

Be cautious before installing beta software as it may contain bugs and stability issues.

What’s New in macOS Sonoma 14.4 Public Beta 2?

The second public beta primarily focuses on stability and performance improvements. However, it also introduces some notable new features, including:

New emoji characters: The update adds a set of new emoji characters recently approved by Unicode Consortium, including melting face, heart hands, and moose.

Bug fixes: Several bugs reported in the first public beta have been addressed, including issues with Finder, Safari, and Messages.

Performance improvements: Apple claims to have made general performance improvements to the operating system, but specific details are yet to be revealed.

Developer Beta Includes Additional Features

While the public beta focuses on stability, the developer beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4 includes some additional features not yet available to the public. These include:

ML Model performance enhancements: The update improves the performance of ML models running on Apple Silicon Macs by utilizing the new BNNS library in the Accelerate framework.

StoreKit updates: The update introduces new APIs for developers to customize the appearance of product descriptions in the App Store.

How to Download macOS Sonoma 14.4 Public Beta 2

Public beta testers can download the macOS Sonoma 14.4 Public Beta 2 through the Software Update section of System Preferences. However, it’s crucial to be aware of the risks involved before installing beta software. Beta versions may contain bugs, stability issues, and compatibility problems with certain apps and hardware.

Important Note:

Before installing any beta software, it’s highly recommended to back up your Mac completely. This ensures you can revert to a stable version if you encounter any issues. Additionally, beta software is not intended for everyday use on primary devices.

The second public beta of macOS Sonoma 14.4 offers a glimpse into the upcoming update for Mac users. While it primarily focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements, it also introduces new emoji characters. However, remember that beta software can be unstable, so proceed with caution before installing it.