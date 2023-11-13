Apple to Retire iTunes Movie Store App with iOS 17.2

Apple is reportedly planning to retire the dedicated iTunes Movie Store app with iOS 17.2, merging it with the TV app. This move is part of Apple’s broader effort to simplify its software offerings and focus on a few key apps.

Key highlights:

Users will still be able to purchase and rent movies and TV shows from the TV app, but they will no longer need a separate app for the iTunes Movie Store.

The iTunes Movie Store app has been a staple of iOS devices since the original iPhone was released in 2007. It has allowed users to purchase and rent movies and TV shows from Apple’s digital store. However, in recent years, the app has become increasingly redundant, as users can also purchase and rent movies and TV shows from the TV app.

With the retirement of the iTunes Movie Store app, all of Apple’s media content will be available in a single app: the TV app. The TV app already includes a wide selection of movies and TV shows from a variety of sources, including Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

The change is expected to be implemented in the global release of iOS 17.2, which is scheduled for later this year. In the meantime, users can still purchase and rent movies and TV shows from the iTunes Movie Store app.

Impact on users:

For users, the retirement of the iTunes Movie Store app is likely to have a minimal impact. Users will still be able to purchase and rent movies and TV shows from the TV app, and all of their existing purchases will still be available.

However, some users may be disappointed to see the iTunes Movie Store app go away. The app has a long history and a loyal user base. Additionally, some users may prefer the dedicated interface of the iTunes Movie Store app to the more general interface of the TV app.

The retirement of the iTunes Movie Store app is a sign of Apple’s continued focus on simplifying its software offerings and focusing on a few key apps. The TV app is now the one-stop shop for all of Apple’s media content, and it is likely to become even more important as Apple continues to expand its TV+ streaming service.